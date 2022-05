Ron Galella a murit. „Naşul paparazzilor americani” avea 91 de ani

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 30: Photographer Ron Galella attends as Row NYC debuts with paparazzo extraordiniare, Ron Galella, and launches a revolutionary new hotel brand in the heart of Times Square on April 30, 2014 in New York City. Cindy Ord,Image: 192391392, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia