Veste șocantă în lumea sportului. Un fotbalist celebru s-a sinucis la 36 de ani. Ce l-a determinat să recurgă la gestul extrem

Very sad news. Former Lithuania national football team forward Artūras Rimkevičius was found dead tonight. He scored 35 goals for FK Šiauliai in 2012. Only Ronaldo and Messi scored more that season in the world. He was set to sign for @JamTarts but Hearts received transfer ban. pic.twitter.com/DArXHfe0in

— Paulius Jakelis (@PauliusJakelis) September 24, 2019