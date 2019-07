A fost cutremur de 5,3 grade în urmă cu doar câteva momente

I’m in Athens for my first work as an artist with @conflictandart. Athens is abuzz but it seems safe in our corner, with folks spilling out of the buildings after an earthquake shook the city moments ago, cracks on the walls here at the Serafio space pic.twitter.com/6CSVCi9icm

— Asra Q. Nomani, PI (@AsraNomani) July 19, 2019