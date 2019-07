Atac sângeros în Brooklyn, New York! Un bărbat a deschis focul, iar printre răniți se află și un copil

(Brownsville, Brooklyn) Five Shot in Park — Additional officers and EMS are rushing to Brownsville Playground where at least five victims were shot. Their conditions are unclear. Additional updates here: https://t.co/WqX7tXpC8r #CitizenApp #ProtectTheWorld pic.twitter.com/6mAwWQoo5f

— Citizen NYC (@CitizenApp_NYC) July 28, 2019