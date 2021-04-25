Gala Premiilor Oscar, transmisă în România de Voyo. Festivitatea de decernare va putea fi urmărită în această noapte la ora 03:00

Cea de-a 93-a gală din istoria Premiilor Oscar va fi transmisă LIVE pe platforma VOYO, începând cu ora 03:00. Ceremonia va fi difuzată apoi la TV marți, 27 aprilie, de la ora 20:30, pe PRO Cinema.

Ceremonia dedicată premiilor Oscar 2021 a avut un buget de 40 de milioane de dolari, potrivit Forbes, iar o treime din această sumă a fost alocată pentru respectarea normelor sanitare anti-COVID-19.

Anul acesta, România are în premieră o producție nominalizată la Premiile Oscar. Documentarul „Colectiv”, bazat pe investigațiile jurnaliștilor de la GazetaSporturilor, regizat de Alexander Nanau, a primit o dublă nominalizare, la categoriile „Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar” și „Cel mai bun lungmetraj internațional”, a scris gsp.ro.

CITEȘTE ȘI DOCUMENTARUL „COLECTIV” A FOST NOMINALIZAT LA PREMIILE OSCAR

Cel mai bun film

„Nomadland”

„The Trial of the Chicago 7”

„Mank”

„Promising Young Woman”

„Minari” „The Father”

„Sound of Metal””

„Judas and the Black Messiah”

Cel mai bun actor

Chadwick Boseman – „Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins – „The Father”

Riz Ahmed – „Sound of Metal”

Gary Oldman – „Mank”

Steven Yeun – „Minari”

Cea mai bună actriţă

Carey Mulligan – „Promising Young Woman”

Frances McDormand – „Nomadland”

Vanessa Kirby – „Pieces of a Woman”

Viola Davis – „Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day – „The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Cel mai bun regizor

Chloe Zhao – „Nomadland”

David Fincher – „Mank”

Emerald Fennell – „Promising Young Woman”

Lee Isaac Chung – „Minari”

Thomas Vinterberg – „Another Round”

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

Daniel Kaluuya – „Judas and the Black Messiah”

Sacha Baron Cohen – „The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Leslie Odom Jr. – „One Night in Miami” Paul Raci – „Sound of Metal”

LaKeith Stanfield – „Judas and the Black Messiah”

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar

Olivia Colman – „The Father”

Amanda Seyfried – „Mank”

Glenn Close – „Hillbilly Elegy”

Youn Yuh-jung – „Minari”

Maria Bakalova – „Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Cel mai bun scenariu original

„Judas and the Black Messiah”

„Minari”

„Promising Young Woman”

„Sound of Metal”

„The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

„Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

„The Father”

„Nomadland”

„One Night in Miami”

„The White Tiger”

Cel mai bun film de animaţie

„Onward”

„Over the Moon”

„A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

„Soul” „Wolfwalkers”

Cel mai bun documentar

„Collective”

„Crip Camp”

„The Mole Agent”

„My Octopus Teacher”

„Time”

Cel mai bun film străin

„Husavik (My Hometown),”

„Eurovision Song Contest”

„Fight for You” – „Judas and the Black Messiah”

„Hear My Voice” – „The Trial of the Chicago 7”

„Io Si (Seen)” -„The Life Ahead”

„Speak Now” – „One Night in Miami”

Sursă foto: pixabay.com