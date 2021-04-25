Home » Stiri » Stiri externe » Gala Premiilor Oscar, transmisă în România de Voyo. Festivitatea de decernare va putea fi urmărită în această noapte la ora 03:00

Gala Premiilor Oscar, transmisă în România de Voyo. Festivitatea de decernare va putea fi urmărită în această noapte la ora 03:00

De: Delina Filip 25/04/2021 | 21:51
Gala Premiilor Oscar, transmisă în România de Voyo. Festivitatea de decernare va putea fi urmărită în această noapte la ora 03:00
Gala Premiilor Oscar, transmisă în România de Voyo. Festivitatea de decernare va putea fi urmărită în această noapte la ora 03:00

Cea de-a 93-a gală din istoria Premiilor Oscar va fi transmisă LIVE pe platforma VOYO, începând cu ora 03:00. Ceremonia va fi difuzată apoi la TV marți, 27 aprilie, de la ora 20:30, pe PRO Cinema.

Ceremonia dedicată premiilor Oscar 2021 a avut un buget de 40 de milioane de dolari, potrivit Forbes, iar o treime din această sumă a fost alocată pentru respectarea normelor sanitare anti-COVID-19.

Anul acesta, România are în premieră o producție nominalizată la Premiile Oscar. Documentarul „Colectiv”, bazat pe investigațiile jurnaliștilor de la GazetaSporturilor, regizat de Alexander Nanau, a primit o dublă nominalizare, la categoriile „Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar” și „Cel mai bun lungmetraj internațional”, a scris gsp.ro.

CITEȘTE ȘI DOCUMENTARUL „COLECTIV” A FOST NOMINALIZAT LA PREMIILE OSCAR

Oscar 2021. Principalele nominalizări la premiile Oscar

Cel mai bun film

„Nomadland”

„The Trial of the Chicago 7”

„Mank”

„Promising Young Woman”

„Minari” „The Father”

„Sound of Metal””

„Judas and the Black Messiah”

Cel mai bun actor

Chadwick Boseman – „Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins – „The Father”

Riz Ahmed – „Sound of Metal”

Gary Oldman – „Mank”

Steven Yeun – „Minari”

Cea mai bună actriţă

Carey Mulligan – „Promising Young Woman”

Frances McDormand – „Nomadland”

Vanessa Kirby – „Pieces of a Woman”

Viola Davis – „Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day – „The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Cel mai bun regizor

Chloe Zhao – „Nomadland”

David Fincher – „Mank”

Emerald Fennell – „Promising Young Woman”

Lee Isaac Chung – „Minari”

Thomas Vinterberg – „Another Round”

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

Daniel Kaluuya – „Judas and the Black Messiah”

Sacha Baron Cohen – „The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Leslie Odom Jr. – „One Night in Miami” Paul Raci – „Sound of Metal”

LaKeith Stanfield – „Judas and the Black Messiah”

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar

Olivia Colman – „The Father”

Amanda Seyfried – „Mank”

Glenn Close – „Hillbilly Elegy”

Youn Yuh-jung – „Minari”

Maria Bakalova – „Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Cel mai bun scenariu original

„Judas and the Black Messiah”

„Minari”

„Promising Young Woman”

„Sound of Metal”

„The Trial of the Chicago 7”

 

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

„Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

„The Father”

„Nomadland”

„One Night in Miami”

„The White Tiger”

Cel mai bun film de animaţie

„Onward”

„Over the Moon”

„A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

„Soul” „Wolfwalkers”

Cel mai bun documentar

„Collective”

„Crip Camp”

„The Mole Agent”

„My Octopus Teacher”

„Time”

 

Cel mai bun film străin

„Husavik (My Hometown),”

„Eurovision Song Contest”

„Fight for You” – „Judas and the Black Messiah”

„Hear My Voice” – „The Trial of the Chicago 7”

„Io Si (Seen)” -„The Life Ahead”

„Speak Now” – „One Night in Miami”

Sursă foto: pixabay.com

Tags:
Iți recomandăm
Imagini spectaculoase. O artistă a rămas fără rochie, chiar în timpul concertului, după ce o femeie a tras de ea
Stiri
Imagini spectaculoase. O artistă a rămas fără rochie, chiar în timpul concertului, după ce o femeie a tras…
Șocant. Un profesor a abuzat 36 de copii minori, cu vârste de maxim 8 ani. Individul a fost arestat
Stiri
Șocant. Un profesor a abuzat 36 de copii minori, cu vârste de maxim 8 ani. Individul a fost…
Parteneri
Doiniţa Oancea a izbucnit în lacrimi, în direct! Actriţa a povestit cum a fost înşelată: „Era un schimb de mesaje” Ce I-A SCRIS cealalta femeie:
Ziare Online
Doiniţa Oancea a izbucnit în lacrimi, în direct! Actriţa a povestit cum a fost înşelată:...
Adevărata urgență cu care se confruntă toată Planeta! Este mult mai gravă decât pandemia de COVID-19
Capital.ro
Adevărata urgență cu care se confruntă toată Planeta! Este mult mai gravă decât pandemia de...
Pe cine a pus ochii Irisha de la Survivor România 2021. A scăpat porumbelul că îl place fix pe el
playtech.ro
Pe cine a pus ochii Irisha de la Survivor România 2021. A scăpat porumbelul că...
FOTO. Natalia Mateuț, transformată de operațiile estetice! Așa a ajuns să arate fiica fostului dinamovist Dorin Mateuț
Tacataca
FOTO. Natalia Mateuț, transformată de operațiile estetice! Așa a ajuns să arate fiica fostului dinamovist...
HOT | Nebunie totală în faţa camerelor. Cea mai sexy sportivă, goală şi fără inhibiţii
telekomsport.ro
HOT | Nebunie totală în faţa camerelor. Cea mai sexy sportivă, goală şi fără inhibiţii
S-A AFLAT. În sfârșit, un motiv de bucurie în viața familiei Luizei Melencu
Societatea.ro
S-A AFLAT. În sfârșit, un motiv de bucurie în viața familiei Luizei Melencu
Mirela Vaida, adevărul gol-goluţ despre relaţia cu soacra! „Pe mine mă disperă! Nu înţeleg cum poţi să ai…”
Ziare Online
Mirela Vaida, adevărul gol-goluţ despre relaţia cu soacra! „Pe mine mă disperă! Nu înţeleg cum...
Ti se face pielea de gaina. Abia azi s-a aflat! Ce i-a spus Elodia in ultimul SMS trimis catre Cioaca! La ora 14.30 i-a scris că…
Societatea.ro
Ti se face pielea de gaina. Abia azi s-a aflat! Ce i-a spus Elodia in...
Ce s-a aflat acum despre doctorița care s-a sinucis la Constanța înghițind un pumn de pastile
Gandul.ro
Ce s-a aflat acum despre doctorița care s-a sinucis la Constanța înghițind un pumn de...
Câte kilograme e normal să ai în funcție de înălțime. Calculează greutatea ideală
CE SE ÎNTÂMPLĂ DOCTORE?
Câte kilograme e normal să ai în funcție de înălțime. Calculează greutatea ideală
Horoscop SPECIAL pentru luni, 26 aprilie! Cine sunt nativii care au probleme în carieră
Impact.ro
Horoscop SPECIAL pentru luni, 26 aprilie! Cine sunt nativii care au probleme în carieră
Fată de 17 ani moartă într-un accident înfiorător produs la intrare în Ovidiu. Şoferul a încercat să întoarcă pe linia continuă
observatornews.ro
Fată de 17 ani moartă într-un accident înfiorător produs la intrare în Ovidiu. Şoferul a...
Ce pregătește Rusia? ORDINUL lui Putin dă motive OFICIALE de îngrijorare României
evz.ro
Ce pregătește Rusia? ORDINUL lui Putin dă motive OFICIALE de îngrijorare României
Rugăciunea specială care se rostește de trei ori ASTĂZI
Huff.ro
Rugăciunea specială care se rostește de trei ori ASTĂZI
Un astfel de drob nu ați mâncat niciodată. Încercați și veți vedea diferența
Societatea.ro
Un astfel de drob nu ați mâncat niciodată. Încercați și veți vedea diferența
BANCUL ZILEI – O blondă descurcăreață merge la vânătoare de crocodili
Râzi cu lacrimi
BANCUL ZILEI – O blondă descurcăreață merge la vânătoare de crocodili
Au facut această fotografie și au postat-o pe internet! La scurt timp, un utilizator a observat ceva macabru în spatele tinerei. Când s-au intors, AU ÎNCREMENIT
Redactia.ro
Au facut această fotografie și au postat-o pe internet! La scurt timp, un utilizator a...
Mâine e mare sărbătoare. Ferească Dumnezeu să faci asta în LUNEA MARE
Huff.ro
Mâine e mare sărbătoare. Ferească Dumnezeu să faci asta în LUNEA MARE
Băsescu îl demolează pe Iohannis şi vaccinarea: Suntem ca-n Coreea de Nord! Care e singura soluţie
Capital.ro
Băsescu îl demolează pe Iohannis şi vaccinarea: Suntem ca-n Coreea de Nord! Care e singura...
Sondaj exploziv. Lupta din coaliție a distrus Guvernul. Cine poate atinge 30% din voturi
evz.ro
Sondaj exploziv. Lupta din coaliție a distrus Guvernul. Cine poate atinge 30% din voturi
A TRANȘAT-O pe femeia care se culca cu soțul ei, apoi i-a pus inima în...
Gandul.ro
A TRANȘAT-O pe femeia care se culca cu soțul ei, apoi i-a pus inima în...
Obiectul, pe care îl folosești zilnic, care are de opt ori mai multe bacterii decât colacul de WC. Iată cu ce îl poți curăța
Go4Games
Obiectul, pe care îl folosești zilnic, care are de opt ori mai multe bacterii decât...
Cea mai mare tragedie din familia lui Florin Piersic. Actorul a avut curaj să vorbească despre asta abia acum
playtech.ro
Cea mai mare tragedie din familia lui Florin Piersic. Actorul a avut curaj să vorbească...
COMENTARIU Adrian Onciu: Ce nu s-a văzut la show-ul de milioane cu Loredana şi cei zece manelişti fericiţi
Mediafax.ro
COMENTARIU Adrian Onciu: Ce nu s-a văzut la show-ul de milioane cu Loredana şi cei...
Simona Hapciuc a dat tot din casă! A plecat de la Survivor cel mai mare sprijin al Faimoșilor
Huff.ro
Simona Hapciuc a dat tot din casă! A plecat de la Survivor cel mai mare...
Fiica lui Ion Dichiseanu face declarații șocante despre medicii care l-au îngrijit pe actor:
WOWBiz.ro
Fiica lui Ion Dichiseanu face declarații șocante despre medicii care l-au îngrijit pe actor: "Vreau...
Detaliul bizar care apare într-un clip video cu Mike Tyson din 1995. Este aceasta dovada că este posibilă călătoria în timp?
APROPO
Detaliul bizar care apare într-un clip video cu Mike Tyson din 1995. Este aceasta dovada...
FOTO. Imagini incendiare cu bustul Andei Adam! Cum s-a lăsat pozată vedeta
Tacataca
FOTO. Imagini incendiare cu bustul Andei Adam! Cum s-a lăsat pozată vedeta
Imaginile cu trofeul Euro căzut la Bucuresti fac înconjurul lumii. UEFA l-a luat de urgență și l-a dus la Budapesta
Sport.ro
Imaginile cu trofeul Euro căzut la Bucuresti fac înconjurul lumii. UEFA l-a luat de urgență...
„Ai fi o starletă porno de valoare
Sport.ro
„Ai fi o starletă porno de valoare"! Alexandra Stan, atacată dur de fani după o...
Ce i-ar fi cerut Marinescu fostei iubite pentru a forma un cuplu? Maria, dezvăluiri incredibile: „Mi-ai spus că dacă mă...” Urmărește o ediție incendiară „Puterea dragostei” luni, 26 aprilie 2021, de la 11:00 și 17:00 pe Kanal D
kanald.ro
Ce i-ar fi cerut Marinescu fostei iubite pentru a forma un cuplu? Maria, dezvăluiri incredibile:...
Veştile proaste curg lanţ pentru milioane de salariaţi din România care primesc tichete de masă. Anunţul neaşteptat a fost făcut de oficiali
Ziarul Financiar
Veştile proaste curg lanţ pentru milioane de salariaţi din România care primesc tichete de masă....
Cine este miliardarul necunoscut din spatele lanţurilor de magazine Lidl şi Kaufland. Se cunosc atât de puţine lucruri despre el, încât i se mai spune şi
businessmagazin.ro
Cine este miliardarul necunoscut din spatele lanţurilor de magazine Lidl şi Kaufland. Se cunosc atât...
Mioara Roman își va petrece Paștele alături de familia sa. Primele declarații ale Catincăi Roman:
WOWBiz.ro
Mioara Roman își va petrece Paștele alături de familia sa. Primele declarații ale Catincăi Roman:...
Marian Drăgulescu, BĂTUT de soție! Dezvăluiri șocante din casa sportivului
Ciao.ro
Marian Drăgulescu, BĂTUT de soție! Dezvăluiri șocante din casa sportivului
Lovitură de teatru! De ce a decedat, de fapt, Maria Macsim Nicoară. Soțul, implicat direct în moartea ei
Gandul.ro
Lovitură de teatru! De ce a decedat, de fapt, Maria Macsim Nicoară. Soțul, implicat direct...
Unde sunt fabricate, de fapt, mașinile Volvo?
Promotor.ro
Unde sunt fabricate, de fapt, mașinile Volvo?