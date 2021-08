Prințul Harry, prima apariție publică după nașterea fiicei sale, Lilibet

Prince Harry plays polo and helps raise nearly $3.5 million (USD) for vulnerable children in Southern Africa at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup. The Duke of Sussex made his first appearance in public since the arrival of daughter Lilibet Diana as Sentebale hosted the charity event at Aspen Valley Polo Club in Colorado on August 19. He announced he will be donating $1.5 million of the proceeds from his forthcoming memoir to the charity, helping Sentebale raise nearly $3.5 million to support children impacted by extreme poverty, inequality and the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Southern Africa. Under guidance from a leading epidemiologist and in coordination with the local Public Health Department, a reduced version of Sentebales annual charity sports match took place for the sole purpose of raising vital funds to support Sentebales work. The Polo Cup, together with Prince Harrys personal donation, will allow Sentebale to operate at full scale and will mean more children and young people across Lesotho and Botswana will receive essential support and care, and build skills to be more resilient and self-sufficient in the future. Harry joined Sentebale Ambassador and Argentine high goal polo player Nacho Figueras on the Sentebale Team, battling it out in a round robin tournament against the Royal Salute Team and U.S. Polo Assn. Team. The Sentebale Team were unbeatable, with Harry scoring two goals. Sentebale was founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso in 2006. It means "forget-me-not" in the Sesotho language, representing a pledge to remember the most vulnerable children in Southern Africa.