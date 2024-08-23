Regulament General Ed Sheeran, 24 August

Deschiderea porților: 16:00

Program casă de bilete: 12:00 – 19:30

Program puncte de informare bilete: 16:00 – 19:30

1. Pentru a putea intra în locația concertului, participanții trebuie să dețină:

– biletele achiziționate

– confirmarea plății

Organizatorul își rezervă dreptul de a verifica documentele de identitate la intrare și, la cerere, dovada plății biletelor. Accesul în locația concertului va fi permis doar pe baza unui bilet valid. Participanții trebuie să păstreze biletul pe toată durata concertului.

2. Obiecte interzise:

– genți sau rucsacuri mari (mai mari decât o coală A4);

– sticle, conserve;

– alimente sau băuturi din afara locației;

– artificii, arme, obiecte periculoase;

– obiecte laser (de exemplu, pointere, brichete cu laser);

– iPad-uri, tablete, camere GoPro sau similare, selfie stick-uri;

– DRONE (de orice dimensiune);

– bannere sau postere mai mari decât o coală A3;

– umbrele (în caz de ploaie, sunt permise doar pelerine de ploaie);

– camere foto profesionale sau semi-profesionale (cu obiective detașabile);

– înregistratoare audio și video profesionale sau semi-profesionale;

– animale de companie;

– cuțite, spray-uri paralizante, lanțuri sau alte obiecte periculoase;

– alcool;

– alimente, băuturi sau lichide de orice fel;

– droguri ilegale / interzise / periculoase / toxice sau substanțe / medicamente, cu excepția substanțelor necesare din motive medicale clar dovedite (persoanele cu afecțiuni medicale trebuie să aibă dovada că pot intra la eveniment cu medicamentele necesare).

Este strict interzisă vânzarea băuturilor alcoolice, energizantelor și țigărilor către persoane sub 18 ani la punctele de vânzare din stadion. Pentru o experiență sigură, puteți găsi mai multe informații pe www.ana.gov.ro – campania Festival Sigur.

3. Participanții sunt obligați să se supună controlului corporal realizat la intrare de echipa de securitate.

4. Participarea la eveniment este pe propria răspundere, inclusiv pentru:

– persoanele cu boli psihice sau fizice pentru care zonele aglomerate, zgomotele puternice, efectele speciale de sunet, efectele vizuale și audio reprezintă un risc, își asumă întreaga responsabilitate pentru daunele pe care le-ar putea suferi participând la acest eveniment. Spectacolul poate include și efecte de lumină puternice care ar putea dăuna copiilor sau persoanelor epileptice.

5. Organizatorul recomandă utilizarea transportului public pentru a evita aglomerația în trafic.

Cu ocazia concertului, programul Societății de Transport București (STB) va fi prelungit până la ora 00:30.

6. Accesul în zona concertului va începe la ora 16:00. Deoarece pot apărea cozi și întârzieri în program din cauza traficului și procesului de acces, participanții sunt rugați să ajungă cât mai devreme posibil la intrare. După deschiderea porților, accesul se va face pe tot parcursul evenimentului. Concertul are loc în aer liber.

7. În timpul evenimentului, participanții sunt rugați să păstreze locurile (pentru biletele cu locuri) și sectoarele (pentru biletele pe teren). Persoanele care doresc să părăsească zona evenimentului pot face acest lucru, dar dacă doresc să intre din nou, vor trebui să cumpere bilete noi.

8. Prezența copiilor sub 6 ani nu este permisă la eveniment. Copiii cu vârsta cuprinsă între 6 și 14 ani pot intra doar cu bilete valabile și însoțiți de un adult. Copiii cu vârsta între 14 și 18 ani pot veni neînsoțiți cu bilete valabile DOAR dacă au un mandat semnat de un părinte / tutore legal.

9. Accesul cu animale de companie este strict interzis.

10. Pe toată durata evenimentului, organizatorul, partenerii organizatorului sau presa acreditată au dreptul de a înregistra și fotografia doar în condițiile comunicate la acreditare. Participanții recunosc că există posibilitatea să apară în astfel de materiale, fără a putea formula pretenții asupra drepturilor asupra acestor materiale.

Organizatorul are dreptul de a utiliza aceste materiale, de a le publica pe diverse canale (de exemplu, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, etc.) și de a le folosi în campanii publicitare fără a compensa în vreun fel participantul. Participanții au dreptul să filmeze și să fotografieze zonele la care au acces, dar vor folosi acest material exclusiv pentru uz personal.

11. În timpul evenimentului, participanții sunt rugați să respecte agenții de securitate, să colaboreze cu aceștia și să urmeze instrucțiunile acestora în caz de urgență. În caz de incidente violente sau de punere în pericol a integrității corporale a altora, personalul de securitate va putea decide excluderea persoanelor implicate din locație.

12. Accesul este interzis persoanelor aflate sub influența alcoolului.

13. Persoanele cu afecțiuni medicale sau cu dosare medicale sunt rugate să se înregistreze la cel mai apropiat punct de prim ajutor și pot participa la spectacol doar însoțite de o altă persoană.

14. Politica de vânzare a biletelor

Biletele pentru concert, care sunt încă disponibile în număr limitat, pot fi încă achiziționate online pe www.cts.eventim.ro și în ziua evenimentului la Arena Națională, la Casa de Bilete situată la intrarea din Bvd. Basarabia. O persoană poate comanda până la 6 bilete pe numele său și la momentul accesului la spectacol. Titularul principal al rezervării trebuie să fie prezent pentru ca întregul grup să poată intra în locație, și să aibă un act de identitate valabil și confirmarea rezervării. Biletele achiziționate de pe site-uri terțe și de la revânzători neautorizați nu sunt valabile pentru acces.

Intrarea este permisă doar prin zonele desemnate. La intrarea în stadion, participantul acceptă și devine conștient de acest regulament, afișat în locuri vizibile.

General Regulations for the Ed Sheeran, August 24th 2024

Doors open: 16:00*

Ticket Office open: 12:00 – 19:30

Ticket Infos / Clearing points: 16:00 – 19:30

1. In order to be able to enter the concert venue, attendees must carry

· the purchased tickets

· the payment confirmation

The organizer reserves the right to check the identity documents when entering the premises and, upon request, proof of tickets payment.

The access to the concert venue will be permitted upon the valid ticket. Attendees must keep the ticket that granted access throughout the whole duration of the concert.

2. Prohibited Items:

– large bags or backpacks (larger than A4);

– bottles, cans;

– food or beverages of any kind from outside the venue;

– fireworks, weapons, dangerous objects;

– laser objects (eg pointers, laser lighters);

– Ipads, tablets, Go Pro or similar cameras, selfie sticks;

– DRONES (any size)

– banners or posters larger than A3;

– umbrellas (in case of rain, only raincoats are allowed);

– professional or semi-professional cameras (with detachable lenses);

– professional or semi-professional audio and video recorders;

– pets;

– knives, mace, chains or other dangerous objects;

– alcohol;

– food, drinks or liquids of any kind;

– illegal / prohibited / dangerous / toxic drugs or substances / medicines, except for substances required for clearly proven medical reasons (people with medical conditions need to carry proof that they can enter the event with their necessary medication)

It is strictly forbidden to sell alcoholic and energy drinks and cigarettes to persons under 18 years of age at the points of sale in the stadium.

For a safe experience, you can find more information at www.ana.gov.ro – the Safe Festival campaign.

3. The attendees are required to submit to the body check made at the entrance by the security team.

4. Participation in the event is at everyone’s own responsibility, including the following:

– people with mental or physical illnesses for whom agglomerated areas, loud noises, special sound effects, visual and audio effects pose a risk, assume full responsibility for the damage they may suffer by participating in this event. The show may also include powerful light effects that could harm children or epileptic people.

5. The organizer recommends the use of public transport in order to avoid traffic congestion.

With the occasion of the concert, the program of the Bucharest Transport Society (STB) will be prolonged until 12.30AM.

6. Access to the concert area will start at 4 PM*. Since waiting queues and program delays due to traffic and access process may occur, attendees are requested to arrive as early as possible at the entrance. After opening the gates, access will be made throughout the event. The concert takes place in the open air.

7. During the event, attendees are asked to keep their seats (for the tickets with seats) and sectors (for tickets without seats). People who want to leave the event area can do so, but if they want to enter again they will have to buy new tickets.

8. The attendance of children under the age of 6 is not allowed at the event. Children aged 6 to 14 can only enter with valid tickets and accompanied by an adult. Children aged between 14 and 18 may go unaccompanied with valid tickets ONLY if they have a mandate signed by a legal parent / guardian.

9. The access with pets/animals is strictly forbidden.

10. During the entire period of the event, the organizer, the organizer’s partners or the accredited press have the right to record and photograph only under the conditions communicated at the accreditation. Participants acknowledge that there is a possibility to appear in such materials, without being able to make any claims on the rights to such materials.

The Organizer has the right to use these materials, to publish them on various channels (e.g. Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, etc.) and to use them in publicity campaigns without compensating the participant in any way. Participants have the right to film and photograph the areas to which they have access, but will use this material exclusively for personal use.

11. During the event, attendees are asked to respect the security agents, to collaborate with them and to follow their instructions in case of emergency. In case of violent incidents or endangerment of others’ body integrity, the security personnel will be able to decide the exclusion from the venue of the involved persons.

12. Access is forbidden for persons under the influence of alcohol.

13. Persons with medical conditions or medical records are asked to register at the nearest First Help point and can attend the show only attended by another people.

14. Ticket Sale Policy

Tickets for the concert, which are still available in limited numbers, can still be purchased online at www.cts.eventim.ro and on the day of the event at the National Arena, at the Ticket Office located at the entrance of Bvd. Basarabia. One person can order up to 6 tickets in their name and at the moment of access to the show. Lead bookers must be present for the whole party to enter the venue, and have a valid ID and the booking confirmation. Tickets purchased from third party websites and unauthorised resellers are not valid for entry.

The entrance is allowed only through the designated areas. When entering in the stadium, the participant becomes aware of this regulation, displayed in visible places.