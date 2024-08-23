Marius Florea Vizante, despre cum să trăiește o VIAȚĂ cu și din UMOR
ALTCEVA cu Adrian Artene
Acasă » Știri » Regulament General Ed Sheeran, 24 August

Regulament General Ed Sheeran, 24 August

De: Anca Chihaie 23/08/2024 | 16:35
Regulament General Ed Sheeran, 24 August

Deschiderea porților: 16:00

Program casă de bilete: 12:00 – 19:30  

Program puncte de informare bilete: 16:00 – 19:30

 1. Pentru a putea intra în locația concertului, participanții trebuie să dețină:

– biletele achiziționate

– confirmarea plății

 Organizatorul își rezervă dreptul de a verifica documentele de identitate la intrare și, la cerere, dovada plății biletelor. Accesul în locația concertului va fi permis doar pe baza unui bilet valid. Participanții trebuie să păstreze biletul pe toată durata concertului.

 2. Obiecte interzise:

– genți sau rucsacuri mari (mai mari decât o coală A4);

– sticle, conserve;

– alimente sau băuturi din afara locației;

– artificii, arme, obiecte periculoase;

– obiecte laser (de exemplu, pointere, brichete cu laser);

– iPad-uri, tablete, camere GoPro sau similare, selfie stick-uri;

– DRONE (de orice dimensiune);

– bannere sau postere mai mari decât o coală A3;

– umbrele (în caz de ploaie, sunt permise doar pelerine de ploaie);

– camere foto profesionale sau semi-profesionale (cu obiective detașabile);

– înregistratoare audio și video profesionale sau semi-profesionale;

– animale de companie;

– cuțite, spray-uri paralizante, lanțuri sau alte obiecte periculoase;

– alcool;

– alimente, băuturi sau lichide de orice fel;

– droguri ilegale / interzise / periculoase / toxice sau substanțe / medicamente, cu excepția substanțelor necesare din motive medicale clar dovedite (persoanele cu afecțiuni medicale trebuie să aibă dovada că pot intra la eveniment cu medicamentele necesare).

 Este strict interzisă vânzarea băuturilor alcoolice, energizantelor și țigărilor către persoane sub 18 ani la punctele de vânzare din stadion. Pentru o experiență sigură, puteți găsi mai multe informații pe www.ana.gov.ro – campania Festival Sigur.

Cele 3 zodii care va avea noroc TRIPLU în septembrie 2024. Este luna în care toate eforturile lor din 2024 vor da roade!
Cele 3 zodii care va avea noroc TRIPLU în septembrie 2024. Este luna...
Canicula continuă și în septembrie! Meteorologii Accuweather anunță cum va fi prima lună de toamnă, în București și în celalte orașe din România
Canicula continuă și în septembrie! Meteorologii Accuweather anunță cum va fi prima lună...

 3. Participanții sunt obligați să se supună controlului corporal realizat la intrare de echipa de securitate.

 4. Participarea la eveniment este pe propria răspundere, inclusiv pentru:

– persoanele cu boli psihice sau fizice pentru care zonele aglomerate, zgomotele puternice, efectele speciale de sunet, efectele vizuale și audio reprezintă un risc, își asumă întreaga responsabilitate pentru daunele pe care le-ar putea suferi participând la acest eveniment. Spectacolul poate include și efecte de lumină puternice care ar putea dăuna copiilor sau persoanelor epileptice.

 5. Organizatorul recomandă utilizarea transportului public pentru a evita aglomerația în trafic.

Cu ocazia concertului, programul Societății de Transport București (STB) va fi prelungit până la ora 00:30.

 6. Accesul în zona concertului va începe la ora 16:00. Deoarece pot apărea cozi și întârzieri în program din cauza traficului și procesului de acces, participanții sunt rugați să ajungă cât mai devreme posibil la intrare. După deschiderea porților, accesul se va face pe tot parcursul evenimentului. Concertul are loc în aer liber.

 7. În timpul evenimentului, participanții sunt rugați să păstreze locurile (pentru biletele cu locuri) și sectoarele (pentru biletele pe teren). Persoanele care doresc să părăsească zona evenimentului pot face acest lucru, dar dacă doresc să intre din nou, vor trebui să cumpere bilete noi.

 8. Prezența copiilor sub 6 ani nu este permisă la eveniment. Copiii cu vârsta cuprinsă între 6 și 14 ani pot intra doar cu bilete valabile și însoțiți de un adult. Copiii cu vârsta între 14 și 18 ani pot veni neînsoțiți cu bilete valabile DOAR dacă au un mandat semnat de un părinte / tutore legal.

 9. Accesul cu animale de companie este strict interzis.

 10. Pe toată durata evenimentului, organizatorul, partenerii organizatorului sau presa acreditată au dreptul de a înregistra și fotografia doar în condițiile comunicate la acreditare. Participanții recunosc că există posibilitatea să apară în astfel de materiale, fără a putea formula pretenții asupra drepturilor asupra acestor materiale.

 Organizatorul are dreptul de a utiliza aceste materiale, de a le publica pe diverse canale (de exemplu, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, etc.) și de a le folosi în campanii publicitare fără a compensa în vreun fel participantul. Participanții au dreptul să filmeze și să fotografieze zonele la care au acces, dar vor folosi acest material exclusiv pentru uz personal.

 11. În timpul evenimentului, participanții sunt rugați să respecte agenții de securitate, să colaboreze cu aceștia și să urmeze instrucțiunile acestora în caz de urgență. În caz de incidente violente sau de punere în pericol a integrității corporale a altora, personalul de securitate va putea decide excluderea persoanelor implicate din locație.

 12. Accesul este interzis persoanelor aflate sub influența alcoolului.

 13. Persoanele cu afecțiuni medicale sau cu dosare medicale sunt rugate să se înregistreze la cel mai apropiat punct de prim ajutor și pot participa la spectacol doar însoțite de o altă persoană.

 14. Politica de vânzare a biletelor

 Biletele pentru concert, care sunt încă disponibile în număr limitat, pot fi încă achiziționate online pe www.cts.eventim.ro și în ziua evenimentului la Arena Națională, la Casa de Bilete situată la intrarea din Bvd. Basarabia. O persoană poate comanda până la 6 bilete pe numele său și la momentul accesului la spectacol. Titularul principal al rezervării trebuie să fie prezent pentru ca întregul grup să poată intra în locație, și să aibă un act de identitate valabil și confirmarea rezervării. Biletele achiziționate de pe site-uri terțe și de la revânzători neautorizați nu sunt valabile pentru acces.

 Intrarea este permisă doar prin zonele desemnate. La intrarea în stadion, participantul acceptă și devine conștient de acest regulament, afișat în locuri vizibile.

 General Regulations for the Ed Sheeran, August 24th 2024

 Doors open: 16:00*

Ticket Office open: 12:00 – 19:30

Ticket Infos / Clearing points: 16:00 – 19:30

 1. In order to be able to enter the concert venue, attendees must carry

· the purchased tickets

· the payment confirmation

 The organizer reserves the right to check the identity documents when entering the premises and, upon request, proof of tickets payment.

The access to the concert venue will be permitted upon the valid ticket. Attendees must keep the ticket that granted access throughout the whole duration of the concert.

2. Prohibited Items:

– large bags or backpacks (larger than A4);

– bottles, cans;

– food or beverages of any kind from outside the venue;

– fireworks, weapons, dangerous objects;

– laser objects (eg pointers, laser lighters);

– Ipads, tablets, Go Pro or similar cameras, selfie sticks;

– DRONES (any size)

– banners or posters larger than A3;

– umbrellas (in case of rain, only raincoats are allowed);

– professional or semi-professional cameras (with detachable lenses);

– professional or semi-professional audio and video recorders;

– pets;

– knives, mace, chains or other dangerous objects;

– alcohol;

– food, drinks or liquids of any kind;

– illegal / prohibited / dangerous / toxic drugs or substances / medicines, except for substances required for clearly proven medical reasons (people with medical conditions need to carry proof that they can enter the event with their necessary medication)

It is strictly forbidden to sell alcoholic and energy drinks and cigarettes to persons under 18 years of age at the points of sale in the stadium.

For a safe experience, you can find more information at www.ana.gov.ro – the Safe Festival campaign. 

 3. The attendees are required to submit to the body check made at the entrance by the security team.

 4. Participation in the event is at everyone’s  own responsibility, including the following:

– people with mental or physical illnesses for whom agglomerated areas, loud noises, special sound effects, visual and audio effects pose a risk, assume full responsibility for the damage they may suffer by participating in this event. The show may also include powerful light effects that could harm children or epileptic people.

 5. The organizer recommends the use of public transport in order to avoid traffic congestion.

With the occasion of the concert, the program of the Bucharest Transport Society (STB) will be prolonged until 12.30AM.

 6. Access to the concert area will start at 4 PM*. Since waiting queues and program delays due to traffic and access process may occur, attendees are requested to arrive as early as possible at the entrance. After opening the gates, access will be made throughout the event. The concert takes place in the open air.

7. During the event, attendees are asked to keep their seats (for the tickets with seats) and sectors (for tickets without seats). People who want to leave the event area can do so, but if they want to enter again they will have to buy new tickets.

 8. The attendance of children under the age of 6 is not allowed at the event. Children aged 6 to 14 can only enter with valid tickets and accompanied by an adult. Children aged between 14 and 18 may go unaccompanied with valid tickets ONLY if they have a mandate signed by a legal parent / guardian.

 9. The access with pets/animals is strictly forbidden.

 10. During the entire period of the event, the organizer, the organizer’s partners or the accredited press have the right to record and photograph only under the conditions communicated at the accreditation. Participants acknowledge that there is a possibility to appear in such materials, without being able to make any claims on the rights to such materials.

The Organizer has the right to use these materials, to publish them on various channels (e.g. Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, etc.) and to use them in publicity campaigns without compensating the participant in any way. Participants have the right to film and photograph the areas to which they have access, but will use this material exclusively for personal use.

 11. During the event, attendees are asked to respect the security agents, to collaborate with them and to follow their instructions in case of emergency. In case of violent incidents or endangerment of others’ body integrity, the security personnel will be able to decide the exclusion from the venue of the involved persons.

 12. Access is forbidden for persons under the influence of alcohol.

 13. Persons with medical conditions or medical records are asked to register at the nearest First Help point and can attend the show only attended by another people.

 14. Ticket Sale Policy

Tickets for the concert, which are still available in limited numbers, can still be purchased online at www.cts.eventim.ro and on the day of the event at the National Arena, at the Ticket Office located at the entrance of Bvd. Basarabia. One person can order up to 6 tickets in their name and at the moment of access to the show. Lead bookers must be present for the whole party to enter the venue, and have a valid ID and the booking confirmation. Tickets purchased from third party websites and unauthorised resellers are not valid for entry.

The entrance is allowed only through the designated areas. When entering in the stadium, the participant becomes aware of this regulation, displayed in visible places.

Intra pe canalul CANCAN de Whatsapp!
Urmărește Cancan.ro pe Google News
Anca Chihaie
Anca-Maria Chihaie a terminat studiile la Facultatea de Științe Politice, Filosofie și Științe ale Comunicării, specializarea Jurnalism, în cadrul Universității de Vest din Timișoara. A făcut practică în presă scrisă, radio și TV și citeste mai mult
Iți recomandăm
Câți lei a lăsat bacșiș Pescobar la Hanul Ancuței. Ospătărița a crezut că nu vede bine: ”Merită oamenii ăștia!”
Știri
Câți lei a lăsat bacșiș Pescobar la Hanul Ancuței. Ospătărița a crezut că nu vede bine: ”Merită oamenii…
Liviu Vârciu și Anda Călin s-au căsătorit și religios! Primele declarații făcute de prezentatorul TV: ”Trebuie să vă zic, că sunteți ai mei pe viață!”
Știri
Liviu Vârciu și Anda Călin s-au căsătorit și religios! Primele declarații făcute de prezentatorul TV: ”Trebuie să vă…
Cele 3 zodii care va avea noroc TRIPLU în septembrie 2024. Este luna în care toate eforturile lor din 2024 vor da roade!
Gandul.ro
Cele 3 zodii care va avea noroc TRIPLU în septembrie 2024. Este luna...
Fostul vicepreședinte al Parlamentului Republicii Moldova i-a cerut lui Ion Țiriac să îi premieze și pe medaliații olimpici de peste Prut ca pe „frații” lor români: „Nu suntem o Țară?”
Prosport.ro
Fostul vicepreședinte al Parlamentului Republicii Moldova i-a cerut lui Ion Țiriac să îi...
Antarctica, sub asediu. Topirea ghețarilor deschide poarta invadatorilor
Adevarul
Antarctica, sub asediu. Topirea ghețarilor deschide poarta invadatorilor
Mama românului care a înjunghiat o fetiță de 11 ani la Londra: „Am dat alarma, nimeni nu m-a ajutat”
Digi24
Mama românului care a înjunghiat o fetiță de 11 ani la Londra: „Am...
Parteneri
Recunoști fetița din imagine? Acum are 39 ani și este adorată de sute de mii de români
CE SE ÎNTÂMPLĂ DOCTORE?
Recunoști fetița din imagine? Acum are 39 ani și este adorată de sute de mii...
FOTO. Imagini incendiare în costum de baie cu una dintre cele mai frumoase femei din fotbalul românesc!
Prosport.ro
FOTO. Imagini incendiare în costum de baie cu una dintre cele mai frumoase femei din...
A murit marele actor al teatrului românesc din Generația de Aur. Vestea tragică a fost dată de Oana Pellea
Ciao.ro
A murit marele actor al teatrului românesc din Generația de Aur. Vestea tragică a fost...
Horoscop sâmbătă, 24 august. Trei zodii renasc în weekend. Vor fi protejate de Divinitate în următoarea perioadă
Click.ro
Horoscop sâmbătă, 24 august. Trei zodii renasc în weekend. Vor fi protejate de Divinitate în...
Doliu imens! A murit actorul Mihai Răducu. Colegii de breaslă sunt devastați
WOWBiz.ro
Doliu imens! A murit actorul Mihai Răducu. Colegii de breaslă sunt devastați
VIDEO „Auzi, lasă-i pe militari să-ți spună ei cât e adâncimea și lărgimea”. Putin s-a enervat pe guvernatorul din Kursk în direct la T
Digi 24
VIDEO „Auzi, lasă-i pe militari să-ți spună ei cât e adâncimea și lărgimea”. Putin s-a...
Câți bani făceau zilnic frații Tate de pe urma femeilor care făceau videochat. Pedepsele aplicate dacă nu produceau destul
Digi24
Câți bani făceau zilnic frații Tate de pe urma femeilor care făceau videochat. Pedepsele aplicate...
E legal să filmezi alți ȘOFERI cu camera de bord sau telefonul?
Promotor.ro
E legal să filmezi alți ȘOFERI cu camera de bord sau telefonul?
Ce previziuni are Carmen Harra pentru România: „Va ului planeta” Fenomenul care va uimi întreaga țară se apropie
kanald.ro
Ce previziuni are Carmen Harra pentru România: „Va ului planeta” Fenomenul care va uimi întreaga...
Cutremurător cum a murit Claudiu, românul care era curier în Anglia! Detalii șocante
StirileKanalD
Cutremurător cum a murit Claudiu, românul care era curier în Anglia! Detalii șocante
Gabriela Cristea vorbește despre kilogramele în plus: „Sunt o subțirică într-un corp de grăsunică, pentru că așa a fost viața cu mine. În spatele acestor kilograme se află diverse situații.”
kfetele.ro
Gabriela Cristea vorbește despre kilogramele în plus: „Sunt o subțirică într-un corp de grăsunică, pentru...
Roxana Dobre a tăcut cât a tăcut, dar nu a mai suportat și a spus adevărul despre despărțirea de Florin Salam! Motivul pentru care a dispărut din me
WOWBiz.ro
Roxana Dobre a tăcut cât a tăcut, dar nu a mai suportat și a spus...
Investiţia de 3,5 milioane de lei în care Alina şi-a pus toată încrederea:
observatornews.ro
Investiţia de 3,5 milioane de lei în care Alina şi-a pus toată încrederea: "Când am...
BANCUL ZILEI. Bulă merge la o tipă acasă. Dormitorul era plin de jucării de pluș. După partidă...
Râzi cu lacrimi
BANCUL ZILEI. Bulă merge la o tipă acasă. Dormitorul era plin de jucării de pluș....
Oferta LIDL: TOP 3 scule Parkside și o SURPRIZĂ SPECIALĂ de sezon
go4it.ro
Oferta LIDL: TOP 3 scule Parkside și o SURPRIZĂ SPECIALĂ de sezon
Iată modul în care SOMNUL RESETEAZĂ NEURONII pentru noi AMINTIRI!
Descopera.ro
Iată modul în care SOMNUL RESETEAZĂ NEURONII pentru noi AMINTIRI!
Adevărul din spatele Internetului! Cum arată Denise Rifai fără machiaj și filtre de înfrumusețare. Fanii abia au recunoscut-o în fotografia de la plajă
Viva.ro
Adevărul din spatele Internetului! Cum arată Denise Rifai fără machiaj și filtre de înfrumusețare. Fanii...
Lidl bagă la ofertă de sâmbătă, 24 august 2024, produsele pe care românii se bat să le cumpere. Se vor vinde ca pâinea caldă, prețurile sunt excelente
Fanatik.ro
Lidl bagă la ofertă de sâmbătă, 24 august 2024, produsele pe care românii se bat...
Superalimentul banal care crește masa musculară și te ajută să slăbești. E bogat în proteine, vitamine, minerale și e folosit de astronauții NASA. Îl găsești și în supermarketurile din România, costă 12.39 de lei
Fanatik.ro
Superalimentul banal care crește masa musculară și te ajută să slăbești. E bogat în proteine,...
Tragedie penru Nadia Comăneci. S-a stins o legendă a României. Doliu național
Capital.ro
Tragedie penru Nadia Comăneci. S-a stins o legendă a României. Doliu național
Cătălin Scărlătescu, primele declarații când a aflat că Doina Teodoru e noua iubită a lui Cătălin Bordea: „Cea mai mare tâmpenie în lumea asta”
Romania TV
Cătălin Scărlătescu, primele declarații când a aflat că Doina Teodoru e noua iubită a lui...
Reîntoarce-te în copilărie cu Nintendo World Championships!
Go4Games
Reîntoarce-te în copilărie cu Nintendo World Championships!
Lovitura de stat de la 23 august 1944: 80 de ani de la evenimentul care a schimbat parcursul României
Mediafax.ro
Lovitura de stat de la 23 august 1944: 80 de ani de la evenimentul care...
Oana Pellea, devastată. A murit marele actor al României. S-a mai stins o mare stea
Capital.ro
Oana Pellea, devastată. A murit marele actor al României. S-a mai stins o mare stea
Cei mai crocanți castraveți murați. Rețeta cu care nu dai greș
evz.ro
Cei mai crocanți castraveți murați. Rețeta cu care nu dai greș
BANC | „Bulă m-a părăsit de 10 ani, domnule judecător”
Gandul.ro
BANC | „Bulă m-a părăsit de 10 ani, domnule judecător”
Am fost preşul lui Fiica lui Ilie Năstase s-a năpustit asupra tatălui ei celebru! Dialog uluitor cu Ioana Năstase
as.ro
Am fost preşul lui Fiica lui Ilie Năstase s-a năpustit asupra tatălui ei celebru! Dialog...
O recunoști pe fetița cu chip de păpușă de imagine? A împlinit recent 39 de ani și este una dintre cele mai cunoscute actrițe de telenovele din România
A1
O recunoști pe fetița cu chip de păpușă de imagine? A împlinit recent 39 de...
Decizia surprinzătoare a Vlăduței Lupău și a lui Adi Rus la botezul fiului lor! Ce nu au acceptat sub nicio formă de la invitați
radioimpuls.ro
Decizia surprinzătoare a Vlăduței Lupău și a lui Adi Rus la botezul fiului lor! Ce...
Sucul natural care îți menține creierul sănătos și te ajută să ai un somn odihnitor. Ai nevoie doar de două ingrediente ieftine
Fanatik.ro
Sucul natural care îți menține creierul sănătos și te ajută să ai un somn odihnitor....
Ce îngrășământ natural trebuie să pui în luna septembrie culturilor de ceapă și usturoi verde din grădină. Soluția ieftină cu care e bine să le uzi. Conține 2 ingrediente pe care le ai în casa ta
Fanatik.ro
Ce îngrășământ natural trebuie să pui în luna septembrie culturilor de ceapă și usturoi verde...
Cătălin Scărlătescu se pregătește să devină mire. Cum l-a schimbat Doina Teodoru: „De trei ani de zile, sunt bobocel, cumințel, mi-am văzut de viața mea privată”
Yellow News
Cătălin Scărlătescu se pregătește să devină mire. Cum l-a schimbat Doina Teodoru: „De trei ani...
ULTIMA ORĂ
Câți lei a lăsat bacșiș Pescobar la Hanul Ancuței. Ospătărița a crezut că nu vede bine: ”Merită ...
Câți lei a lăsat bacșiș Pescobar la Hanul Ancuței. Ospătărița a crezut că nu vede bine: ”Merită oamenii ăștia!”
Liviu Vârciu și Anda Călin s-au căsătorit și religios! Primele declarații făcute de prezentatorul ...
Liviu Vârciu și Anda Călin s-au căsătorit și religios! Primele declarații făcute de prezentatorul TV: ”Trebuie să vă zic, că sunteți ai mei pe viață!”
El este Claudiu, curierul român care a murit în timp ce încerca să împiedice un hoț să-i fure ...
El este Claudiu, curierul român care a murit în timp ce încerca să împiedice un hoț să-i fure duba de serviciu
Bancul de weekend | „Domnul polițist, pot să explic”
Bancul de weekend | „Domnul polițist, pot să explic”
Cântăreața Raisa, de la Hollywood la Festivalul Mamaia! Ce reușită majoră pentru ea, la doar 16 ani
Cântăreața Raisa, de la Hollywood la Festivalul Mamaia! Ce reușită majoră pentru ea, la doar 16 ani
BREAKING | Alberto Năzare, un fotbalist de 26 de ani, a murit după ce s-a înfipt cu motocicleta într-un ...
BREAKING | Alberto Năzare, un fotbalist de 26 de ani, a murit după ce s-a înfipt cu motocicleta într-un stâlp
Vezi toate știrile
×