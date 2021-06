„Squadra Azzurra” merge în optimile EURO 2020 după o nouă victorie cu 3-0 bifată la Roma!

Italy's players celebrate their third goal scored by Italy's forward Lorenzo Insigne during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group A football match between Turkey and Italy at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on June 11, 2021.,Image: 615348637, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia