Doliu în familia de la “Insula Iubirii”! Un fost concurent a murit la 26 de ani. E cumplit cum a fost găsit

View this post on Instagram

I genuinely can’t believe what I’m seeing here. My boy from the villa and one of my best mates from the show coming out. An absolute hero and a legend and someone I looked up to since I met him, always full of so much positivity and charisma.. One of the best people I’ve ever known taken from us far too soon, I’m heartbroken and can’t put into words how much I’m gonna miss you bro! My heart goes out to his family.. Rest in peace Magic Mike ❤️