Joseph Maus a murit subit la 30 de ani! Colegul de trupă și fratele lui John Maus era în turneu în Letonia

The music world just lost a very special young person and I'm trying to figure out WHY???? ❣️Joe ❣️ you were one of the BEST! May you rest in peace Joseph Scott Maus, your presence here made this world a better place! 😭💔😭 pic.twitter.com/UkCFdeEaAh

— Sandi Thompson (@RubyT66) July 30, 2018