Premiile Grammy 2024. Cine sunt artiștii nominalizați și când va avea loc ediția cu numărul 66

Pe data de 4 februarie vor fi Premiile Grammy 2024. Ediția cu numărul 66 se va ține la Crypto.com Arena din Los Angeles. Sute de artiști intră în competiția care adună toate tipurile de melodii și de genuri muzicale care au reușit să intre în top. Vor fi luate în calcul înregistrările lansate de la 1 octombrie 2022 până la 15 septembrie 2023.
Printre artiștii care sunt nominalizați, se numără: Victoria Monét (cu șapte), Jon Batiste , boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo și Taylor Swift (cu câte 7 nominalizări fiecare). Cântecele din filmul „Barbie” au primit 11 nominalizări la 7 categorii. Producătorul Jack Antonoff și inginerul Serban Ghenea sunt, de asemenea, printre cei nominalizați.
Recording Academy a comunicat vineri, 10 noiembrie, categoriile și nominalizările. Redăm cele mai vânate categorii de la Premiile Grammy 2024:
“Worship,” Jon Batiste
“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius
“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish
“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
“Kill Bill,” SZA
“World Music Radio,” Jon Batiste
“The Record,” boygenius
“Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus
“Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey
“The Age of Pleasure,” Janelle Monáe
“Guts,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Midnights,” Taylor Swift
“SOS,” SZA
“A&W,” Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey și Sam Dew, compus de Lana Del Rey
“Anti-Hero,” Jack Antonoff și Taylor Swift, compus de Taylor Swift
“Butterfly,” Jon Batiste și Dan Wilson, compus de Jon Batiste
“Dance the Night” (From “Barbie: The Album”) Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson și Andrew Wyatt, compus de Dua Lipa
“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein și Michael Pollack, compusă de Miley Cyrus
“Kill Bill,” Rob Bisel, Carter Lang și Solána Rowe, compusă de SZA
“Vampire,” Daniel Nigro și Olivia Rodrigo, compusă de Olivia Rodrigo
“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish O’Connell și Finneas O’Connell, compusă de Billie Eilish
Gracie Abrams
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Jack Antonoff
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Justin Tranter
“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
“Paint the Town Red,” Doja Cat
“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish
“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
“Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus și Brandi Carlile
“Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey și Jon Batiste
“Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth și Billie Eilish
“Karma,” Taylor Swift și Ice Spice
“Ghost in the Machine,” SZA și Phoebe Bridgers
“Chemistry,” Kelly Clarkson
“Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus
“Guts,” Olivia Rodrigo
“-” (Subtract), Ed Sheeran
“Midnights,” Taylor Swift
“Blackbox Life Recorder 21F,” Aphex Twin
“Loading,” James Blake
“Higher Than Ever Before,” Disclosure
“Strong,” Romy & Fred again..
“Rumble,” Skrillex, Fred again.. and Flowdan
“Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” David Guetta, Anne-Marie și Coi Leray
“Miracle,” Calvin Harris și Ellie Goulding
“Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue
“One in a Million,” Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
“Rush,” Troye Sivan
“Playing Robots Into Heaven,” James Blake
“For That Beautiful Feeling,” the Chemical Brothers
“Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022),” Fred again..
“Kx5,” Kx5
“Quest for Fire,” Skrillex
“Sculptures of Anything Goes,” Arctic Monkeys
„More Than a Love Song,” Black Pumas
“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius
“Rescued,” Foo Fighters
“Lux Æterna,” Metallica
“Bad Man,” Disturbed
“Phantom of the Opera,” Ghost
“72 Seasons,” Metallica
„Hive Mind,” Slipknot
“Jaded,” Spiritbox
“Angry,” Mick Jagger, scrisă de Keith Richards și Andrew Watt (the Rolling Stones)
“Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl,”, scrisă de Daniel Nigro și Olivia Rodrigo (Olivia Rodrigo)
“Emotion Sickness,”, scrisă de Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore și Troy Van Leeuwen
“Not Strong Enough,” , scrisă de Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers și Lucy Dacus
“Rescued,” Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett și Pat Smear, scrisă de Foo Fighters
“But Here We Are,” Foo Fighters
“Starcatcher,” Greta Van Fleet
“72 Seasons,” Metallica
“This Is Why,” Paramore
“In Times New Roman…,” Queens of the Stone Age
“Belinda Says,” Alvvays
“Body Paint,” Arctic Monkeys
“Cool About It,” boygenius
“A&W,” Lana Del Rey
“This Is Why,” Paramore
“The Car,” Arctic Monkeys
“The Record,” boygenius
“Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey
“Cracker Island,” Gorillaz
“I Inside the Old Year Dying,” PJ Harvey
“Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown
“Back to Love,” Robert Glasper cu SiR și Alex Isley
“ICU,” Coco Jones
“How Does It Make You Feel,” Victoria Monét
“Kill Bill,” SZA
“Simple,” Babyface cu Coco Jones
“Lucky,” Kenyon Dixon
“Hollywood,” Victoria Monét cu Earth, Wind & Fire și Hazel Monét
“Good Morning,” PJ Morton cu Susan Carol
“Love Language,” SZA
“Angel,” Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster și Coleridge Tillman, scris de Halle
“Back to Love,” Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper și Alexandra Isley, scris de Robert Glasper și SiR și Alex Isley
“ICU,” Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba și Roy Keisha Rockette, scris de Coco Jones
”On My Mama,” Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre și Charles Williams, scris de Victoria Monét
“Snooze,” Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe și Leon Thomas, scris de SZA
“Since I Have a Lover,” 6lack
“The Love Album: Off the Grid,” Diddy
“Nova,” Terrace Martin și James Fauntleroy
“The Age of Pleasure,” Janelle Monáe
“SOS,” SZA
“Girls Night Out,” Babyface
“What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe),” Coco Jones
“Special Occasion,” Emily King
„Jaguar II,” Victoria Monét
“Clear 2: Soft Life EP,” Summer Walker
“The Hillbillies,” Baby Keem și Kendrick Lamar
“Love Letter,” Black Thought
“Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage
“Scientists & Engineers,” Killer Mike și André 3000, Future și Eryn Allen Kane
“Players,” Coi Leray
“Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy și 21 Savage
“Attention,” Doja Cat
“Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage
“All My Life,” Lil Durk și J. Cole
“Low,” SZA
“Attention,” Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini și Ari Starace, scrisă de Doja Cat
“Barbie World” from “Barbie: The Album,” Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. și Onika Maraj, scrisă de Nicki Minaj și Ice Spice și Aqua
“Just Wanna Rock,” Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods și Javier Mercado, scrisă de Lil Uzi Vert
“Rich Flex,” Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule și Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, scrisă Drake & 21 Savage
“Scientists & Engineers,” Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore și Dion Wilson, scrisă deKiller Mike și André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane
“Her Loss,” Drake & 21 Savage
“Michael,” Killer Mike
“Heroes & Villains,” Metro Boomin
“King’s Disease III,” Nas
“Utopia,” Travis Scott
“A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited,” Queen Sheba
“For Your Consideration’24 – The Album,” Prentice Powell și Shawn William
“Grocery Shopping With My Mother,” Kevin Powell
“The Light Inside,” J. Ivy
“When the Poems Do What They Do,” Aja Monet
“Movement 18’ (Heroes),” Jon Batiste
“Basquiat,” Lakecia Benjamin
“Vulnerable (Live),” Adam Blackstone și the Baylor Project și Russell Ferranté
“But Not for Me,” Fred Hersch și Esperanza Spalding
“Tight,” Samara Joy
“For Ella 2,” Patti Austin și Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
“Alive at the Village Vanguard,” Fred Hersch și Esperanza Spalding
“Lean In,” Gretchen Parlato și Lionel Loueke
“Mélusine,” Cécile McLorin Salvant
“How Love Begins,” Nicole Zuraitis
“The Source,” Kenny Barron
„Phoenix,” Lakecia Benjamin
“Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn,” Adam Blackstone
“The Winds of Change,” Billy Childs
“Dream Box,” Pat Metheny
“The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo,” ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla
“Dynamic Maximum Tension,” Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society
“Basie Swings the Blues,” The Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart
“Olympians,” Vince Mendoza și Metropole Orkest
“The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions,” Mingus Big Band
“Quietude,” Eliane Elias
“My Heart Speaks,” Ivan Lins with the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra
“Vox Humana,” Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
“Cometa,” Luciana Souza și Trio Corrente
“El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2,” Miguel Zenón și Luis Perdomo
“Love in Exile,” Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
“Quality Over Opinion,” Louis Cole
“SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree,” Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
“Live at the Piano,” Cory Henry
“The Omnichord Real Book,” Meshell Ndegeocello
“To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim,” Liz Callaway
“Pieces of Treasure,” Rickie Lee Jones
“Bewitched,” Laufey
“Holidays Around the World,” Pentatonix
“Only the Strong Survive,” Bruce Springsteen
“Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3,” (Various Artists)
“As We Speak,” Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer și Rakesh Chaurasia
“On Becoming,” House of Waters
“Jazz Hands,” Bob James
“The Layers,” Julian Lage
“All One,” Ben Wendel
