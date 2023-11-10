Premiile Grammy 2024. Cine sunt artiștii nominalizați și când va avea loc ediția cu numărul 66

Pe data de 4 februarie vor fi Premiile Grammy 2024. Ediția cu numărul 66 se va ține la Crypto.com Arena din Los Angeles. Sute de artiști intră în competiția care adună toate tipurile de melodii și de genuri muzicale care au reușit să intre în top. Vor fi luate în calcul înregistrările lansate de la 1 octombrie 2022 până la 15 septembrie 2023.

Printre artiștii care sunt nominalizați, se numără: Victoria Monét (cu șapte), Jon Batiste , boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo și Taylor Swift (cu câte 7 nominalizări fiecare). Cântecele din filmul „Barbie” au primit 11 nominalizări la 7 categorii. Producătorul Jack Antonoff și inginerul Serban Ghenea sunt, de asemenea, printre cei nominalizați.

Nominalizări pentru Premiile Grammy 2024

Recording Academy a comunicat vineri, 10 noiembrie, categoriile și nominalizările. Redăm cele mai vânate categorii de la Premiile Grammy 2024:

Record of the Year (Piesa anului)

“Worship,” Jon Batiste

“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish

“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét

“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

“Kill Bill,” SZA

Album of the Year (Albumul anului)

“World Music Radio,” Jon Batiste

“The Record,” boygenius

“Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus

“Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey

“The Age of Pleasure,” Janelle Monáe

“Guts,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Midnights,” Taylor Swift

“SOS,” SZA

Song of the Year (Cântecul anului)

“A&W,” Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey și Sam Dew, compus de Lana Del Rey

“Anti-Hero,” Jack Antonoff și Taylor Swift, compus de Taylor Swift

“Butterfly,” Jon Batiste și Dan Wilson, compus de Jon Batiste

“Dance the Night” (From “Barbie: The Album”) Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson și Andrew Wyatt, compus de Dua Lipa

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein și Michael Pollack, compusă de Miley Cyrus

“Kill Bill,” Rob Bisel, Carter Lang și Solána Rowe, compusă de SZA

“Vampire,” Daniel Nigro și Olivia Rodrigo, compusă de Olivia Rodrigo

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish O’Connell și Finneas O’Connell, compusă de Billie Eilish

Best New Artist (Cel mai bun artist lansat recent)

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical (Producătorul anului, nu de muzică clasică)

Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

(CITEȘTE ȘI: Cum a ajuns Alex Cotoi să colaboreze cu Mohombi și Pitbull, artiștii care i-au adus un Premiu Grammy: “A fost oarecum un accident!”)

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical (Compozitorul anului)

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter

Best Pop Solo Performance (Cea mai bună performanță solo la o piesă pop)

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus

“Paint the Town Red,” Doja Cat

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish

“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (Cea mai bună performanță în duet sau în grup pentru o piesă Pop)

“Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus și Brandi Carlile

“Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey și Jon Batiste

“Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth și Billie Eilish

“Karma,” Taylor Swift și Ice Spice

“Ghost in the Machine,” SZA și Phoebe Bridgers

Best Pop Vocal Album (cel mai bun album vocal)

“Chemistry,” Kelly Clarkson

“Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus

“Guts,” Olivia Rodrigo

“-” (Subtract), Ed Sheeran

“Midnights,” Taylor Swift

Best Dance/Electronic Recording (cea mai bună piesă Dance/Electronic)

“Blackbox Life Recorder 21F,” Aphex Twin

“Loading,” James Blake

“Higher Than Ever Before,” Disclosure

“Strong,” Romy & Fred again..

“Rumble,” Skrillex, Fred again.. and Flowdan

Best Pop Dance Recording (cea mai bună piesă pop)

“Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” David Guetta, Anne-Marie și Coi Leray

“Miracle,” Calvin Harris și Ellie Goulding

“Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue

“One in a Million,” Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

“Rush,” Troye Sivan

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album (cel mai bun album Dance/Electronic)

“Playing Robots Into Heaven,” James Blake

“For That Beautiful Feeling,” the Chemical Brothers

“Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022),” Fred again..

“Kx5,” Kx5

“Quest for Fire,” Skrillex

Best Rock Performance (cea mai bună performanță în genul Rock)

“Sculptures of Anything Goes,” Arctic Monkeys

„More Than a Love Song,” Black Pumas

“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius

“Rescued,” Foo Fighters

“Lux Æterna,” Metallica

Best Metal Performance (cea mai bună performanță în genul Metal)

“Bad Man,” Disturbed

“Phantom of the Opera,” Ghost

“72 Seasons,” Metallica

„Hive Mind,” Slipknot

“Jaded,” Spiritbox

Best Rock Song (cea mai bună piesă rock)

“Angry,” Mick Jagger, scrisă de Keith Richards și Andrew Watt (the Rolling Stones)

“Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl,”, scrisă de Daniel Nigro și Olivia Rodrigo (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Emotion Sickness,”, scrisă de Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore și Troy Van Leeuwen

“Not Strong Enough,” , scrisă de Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers și Lucy Dacus

“Rescued,” Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett și Pat Smear, scrisă de Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album (cel mai bun album rock)

“But Here We Are,” Foo Fighters

“Starcatcher,” Greta Van Fleet

“72 Seasons,” Metallica

“This Is Why,” Paramore

“In Times New Roman…,” Queens of the Stone Age

Best Alternative Music Performance (cea mai bună performanță în muzică alternativă)

“Belinda Says,” Alvvays

“Body Paint,” Arctic Monkeys

“Cool About It,” boygenius

“A&W,” Lana Del Rey

“This Is Why,” Paramore

Best Alternative Music Album (cel mai bun album în muzică alternativă)

“The Car,” Arctic Monkeys

“The Record,” boygenius

“Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey

“Cracker Island,” Gorillaz

“I Inside the Old Year Dying,” PJ Harvey

Best R&B Performance (cea mai bună performanță în genul R&B)

“Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown

“Back to Love,” Robert Glasper cu SiR și Alex Isley

“ICU,” Coco Jones

“How Does It Make You Feel,” Victoria Monét

“Kill Bill,” SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance (cea nau bunp performanță în genul R&B tradițional)

“Simple,” Babyface cu Coco Jones

“Lucky,” Kenyon Dixon

“Hollywood,” Victoria Monét cu Earth, Wind & Fire și Hazel Monét

“Good Morning,” PJ Morton cu Susan Carol

“Love Language,” SZA

Best R&B Song (cel mai bun cântec R&B)

“Angel,” Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster și Coleridge Tillman, scris de Halle

“Back to Love,” Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper și Alexandra Isley, scris de Robert Glasper și SiR și Alex Isley

“ICU,” Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba și Roy Keisha Rockette, scris de Coco Jones

”On My Mama,” Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre și Charles Williams, scris de Victoria Monét

“Snooze,” Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe și Leon Thomas, scris de SZA

Best Progressive R&B Album (cel mai bun album R&B progresiv)

“Since I Have a Lover,” 6lack

“The Love Album: Off the Grid,” Diddy

“Nova,” Terrace Martin și James Fauntleroy

“The Age of Pleasure,” Janelle Monáe

“SOS,” SZA

Best R&B Album (cel mai bun album R&B)

“Girls Night Out,” Babyface

“What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe),” Coco Jones

“Special Occasion,” Emily King

„Jaguar II,” Victoria Monét

“Clear 2: Soft Life EP,” Summer Walker

Best Rap Performance (cea mai bună performanță Rap)

“The Hillbillies,” Baby Keem și Kendrick Lamar

“Love Letter,” Black Thought

“Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage

“Scientists & Engineers,” Killer Mike și André 3000, Future și Eryn Allen Kane

“Players,” Coi Leray

Best Melodic Rap Performance (cea mai bună performanță în Rap Melodic)

“Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy și 21 Savage

“Attention,” Doja Cat

“Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage

“All My Life,” Lil Durk și J. Cole

“Low,” SZA

Best Rap Song (cel mai bun cântec Rap)

“Attention,” Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini și Ari Starace, scrisă de Doja Cat

“Barbie World” from “Barbie: The Album,” Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. și Onika Maraj, scrisă de Nicki Minaj și Ice Spice și Aqua

“Just Wanna Rock,” Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods și Javier Mercado, scrisă de Lil Uzi Vert

“Rich Flex,” Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule și Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, scrisă Drake & 21 Savage

“Scientists & Engineers,” Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore și Dion Wilson, scrisă deKiller Mike și André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane

Best Rap Album (cel mai bun album rap)

“Her Loss,” Drake & 21 Savage

“Michael,” Killer Mike

“Heroes & Villains,” Metro Boomin

“King’s Disease III,” Nas

“Utopia,” Travis Scott

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album (cel mai bun album în versuri poetice)

“A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited,” Queen Sheba

“For Your Consideration’24 – The Album,” Prentice Powell și Shawn William

“Grocery Shopping With My Mother,” Kevin Powell

“The Light Inside,” J. Ivy

“When the Poems Do What They Do,” Aja Monet

Best Jazz Performance (cea mai bună performanță în Jazz)

“Movement 18’ (Heroes),” Jon Batiste

“Basquiat,” Lakecia Benjamin

“Vulnerable (Live),” Adam Blackstone și the Baylor Project și Russell Ferranté

“But Not for Me,” Fred Hersch și Esperanza Spalding

“Tight,” Samara Joy

Best Jazz Vocal Album (cel mai bun album de Jazz vocal)

“For Ella 2,” Patti Austin și Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band

“Alive at the Village Vanguard,” Fred Hersch și Esperanza Spalding

“Lean In,” Gretchen Parlato și Lionel Loueke

“Mélusine,” Cécile McLorin Salvant

“How Love Begins,” Nicole Zuraitis

Best Jazz Instrumental Album (cel mai bun album de Jazz instrumental)

“The Source,” Kenny Barron

„Phoenix,” Lakecia Benjamin

“Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn,” Adam Blackstone

“The Winds of Change,” Billy Childs

“Dream Box,” Pat Metheny

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album (cel mai bun album de Large Jazz)

“The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo,” ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla

“Dynamic Maximum Tension,” Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society

“Basie Swings the Blues,” The Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart

“Olympians,” Vince Mendoza și Metropole Orkest

“The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions,” Mingus Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album (cel mai bun album latino Jazz)

“Quietude,” Eliane Elias

“My Heart Speaks,” Ivan Lins with the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra

“Vox Humana,” Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

“Cometa,” Luciana Souza și Trio Corrente

“El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2,” Miguel Zenón și Luis Perdomo

Best Alternative Jazz Album (cel mai bun album de Jazz Alternativ)

“Love in Exile,” Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

“Quality Over Opinion,” Louis Cole

“SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree,” Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue

“Live at the Piano,” Cory Henry

“The Omnichord Real Book,” Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim,” Liz Callaway

“Pieces of Treasure,” Rickie Lee Jones

“Bewitched,” Laufey

“Holidays Around the World,” Pentatonix

“Only the Strong Survive,” Bruce Springsteen

“Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3,” (Various Artists)

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album (cel mai bun album contemporan instrumental)

“As We Speak,” Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer și Rakesh Chaurasia

“On Becoming,” House of Waters

“Jazz Hands,” Bob James

“The Layers,” Julian Lage

“All One,” Ben Wendel

(CITEȘTE ȘI: Românul din Oradea care câștigă o mulțime de premii Grammy. Cine este și cum a ajuns să lucreze cu marii artiști internaționali)