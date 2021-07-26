Famous DJ, Black Coffee, visited in the room by a “crazy romanian girl”! Ralu, Ralu, what have you done to him! We have the film of the incendiary events

Outrageous photos! The famous, producer, singer and composer, Black Coffee gets back to the hotel, with two bottles of Armand de Brignac in his hand, after a wild night and his great mixing performance at Nuba Mamaia. Nothing unusual, only that, in almost no time, an appetizing young woman, a little tipsy, knocks on his door. He opens up, she comes in. CANCAN.RO has the insane pictures and all the the spicy details of an insane night.

Nuba Mamaia, Saturday, July 24th. The club is electric tonight, everyone feeding off of the smiles and fast dancing. How else could it be, especially since at the „desk” mixing tonight is the famous DJ – Black Coffee, Nkosinathi Innocent Sizwe Maphumulo, on his real name. He is one of the best known DJs around the world, having collaborated in the past with the famous David Guetta, he defintely is on top of his game right now.

His hands move quickly, and his music dictates the vibes in the club perfectly. Young people are having their time of their lives, but especially the hot looking ladies who flaunt their hard worked tanned bodies. The South African DJ performed for more than three hours, during which an attractive brunette got real close to him.

Black Coffee left the club with two Armand de Brignac in his hand, Ralu knocked at the door

He did not refuse her, and the young woman continued to seduce him. One hour of proper seduction lesson. R.E. (we don’t disclose his identity) kept her beady eye on Black Coffee, while he was performing and entertaining everybody. A glass, two, three … Lust comes eating, courage, drinking! The closing time came for Black Coffee, so the famous DJ left the club while the crowd was still ecstatic. The artist went to the Nyota Hotel, where he was staying. He got out of the car with two bottles of Armand de Brignac Champagne and entered the place to spend the night, at rest. A few minutes later, R.E. also appeared at the hotel. Slightly drunk, or more, she made her way to his hotel, to make sure the night is not yet over for both of them.

(DON’T MISS: DJ HARRA, PHOTO SHOOT DETACHED AS IS FROM ADULT MOVIES)

She came in, called the elevator and stopped on the third floor, where Black Coffee had his room. She reached on his door and knocked. She didn’t wait at all, because the famous DJ opened immediately. It was a brief chat, a sign that everything has been planned all along, it was not a surprise for none of them. What they did there, only they know! You can only imagine. The woman would leave the hotel much, much later, and Black Coffee, who had come for the second time this month to mix in Nuba, certainly did not regret the choice.

Who is the famous DJ, Black Coffee?

Nkosinathi Innocent Sizwe Maphumulo (born 11 March 1976, 45yrs old), better known by his stage name Black Coffee, is a South African DJ, record producer, singer and songwriter. He began his career around 1994 and has released nine studio albums, as well as a live DVD: Black Coffee (2005), Have Another One (2007), Home Brewed (2009), DVD Africa Rising (2012), Africa Rising (2012), Pieces of Me (2015), The Journey Continues EP (2016), Music is King EP (2018), Subconsciously (2021).

(READ MORE: THE KNOWN DJ AND THE MODEL SAID GOODBYE TO THEM AFTER A 12-YEAR RELATIONSHIP)

Maphumulo became prominent after participating in the 2004 Red Bull Music Academy that was held in Cape Town. In September 2015, he won the „Breakthrough DJ of the Year” award at the DJ Awards in Ibiza.

He has produced music for famous artists and participated in shows with renowned DJs such as Little Louie Vega, Alix Alvarez, Frank Roger, Charles Webster, DJ Spinna and Osunlade.

Whoever has information on this subject is asked to write to us at [email protected], to call us at 0741 CANCAN (226.226) or to write directly to us on WhatsApp.