Antonia a recunoscut că are un defect fizic pe care nu l-a observat nimeni până acum! ”Asta sunt eu, cea adevărată”

Hi, this is me, like the REAL me. (With good lighting) I have a scar on my chin, one eye a lil smaller than the other when I smile, eyebrows that aren’t tweezed, with small imperfections on my skin, and leftover mascara from last night! My latest posts have been of me all dolled up which still represents me but I just felt like posting a picture of this Antonia too.