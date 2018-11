Iulia Vântur radiază de fericire! A fost premiată în India

Thank u @asiaspa.india for this award, it is motivating. When I’ve been told that I’m getting an award for being #fitandfabulous I’ve asked myself… Have I done enough to deserve it? So I went straight to the gym and I hvn’t stop till I’ve killed another 500 cal doing cardio. Being fit is about challenging yourself every day, to be better then yesterday. Being fit is a state of mind, we have to be be mentally fit as well, everything starts from there. When we are motivated, we are active, positive, we get the drive and the energy is moving, we feel more alive, happy and satisfied. It’s not only about the body. When all 3, body, mind and soul are in balance then one can feel fabulous @falgunishanepeacockindia @gehnajewellers1 styled by @mohitrai 🙏🏼Thank u @arizahnnaqvi @amitthakur_hair @rianasaini @toabhentertainment #wellfest #awards #fitness #fabulous #health #life #love

Publicată de Iulia Vantur pe Miercuri, 31 Octombrie 2018