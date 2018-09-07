Ai un pont?0741226226
Actrița britanică Liz Fraser s-a stins din viață la 88 de ani

Publicat: 07/09/2018 | 17:13
O îndrăgită actriță de televiziune, Liz Fraser, s-a stins din viață la 88 de ani, într-un spital din Londra.

Actrița britanică a apărut într-o telenovelă și în numeroase producții, precum Carry On Regardless (1961), Carry On Cruising (1962), and Carry On Cabby (1963).

E foarte trist să aflăm că minunata Liz Fraser a murit”, a anunțat Societatea de Comedie Britanică, conform DailyMail.

Filme cu Liz Fraser:

