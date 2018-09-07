Actrița britanică Liz Fraser s-a stins din viață la 88 de ani
O îndrăgită actriță de televiziune, Liz Fraser, s-a stins din viață la 88 de ani, într-un spital din Londra.
Actrița britanică a apărut într-o telenovelă și în numeroase producții, precum Carry On Regardless (1961), Carry On Cruising (1962), and Carry On Cabby (1963).
„E foarte trist să aflăm că minunata Liz Fraser a murit”, a anunțat Societatea de Comedie Britanică, conform DailyMail.
Filme cu Liz Fraser:
- Talkies (2016) – Herself / … (9 episodes, 2016)
- Pickles: The Dog Who Won the World Cup (2006) – Ada
- Foyle’s War / Razboiul lui Foyle (2002) – Mollie Summersgill (1 episode, 2007)
- Doctors / Doctorii (2000) – Beryl Gifford (1 episode, 2006)
- Holby City (1999) – Tabitha Blackstock (1 episode, 2007)
- Demob (1993) – Edith (6 episodes, 1993)
- Chicago Joe and the Showgirl / Dovezi de iubire (1990) – Mrs. Evans
- The Lady and the Highwayman / Frumoasa şi Banditul (1989) – Flossie
- Miss Marple: Nemesis (1987) – Mrs. Brent
- The Bill (1984) – Grace Walsh (2 episodes, 1989-1994)
- Confessions of a Driving Instructor (1981) – Mrs. Chalmers
- The Great Rock ‘n’ Roll Swindle (1980) – Woman in Cinema
- „Minder” (1979) – Delilah (1 episode, 1993)
- Rosie Dixon – Night Nurse (1978) – Mrs. Dixon
- Rumpole of the Bailey (1978) – Bobby Dogherty (1 episode, 1978)
- Adventures of a Private Eye (1977) – Violet
- Confessions from a Holiday Camp (1977) – Mrs. Antonia Whitemonk
- Adventures of a Taxi Driver (1976) – Maisie
- Under the Doctor (1976) – Sandra
- Carry On Behind / Tot inainte, la distractie! (1975) – Sylvia Ramsden
- Three for All (1975) – Airport Passenger
- Last of the Summer Wine (1973) – Reggie (2 episodes, 2000)
- Hide and Seek (1972) – Audrey Lawson
- Dad’s Army (1971) – Mrs. Pike
- „The Goodies” (1970)
- Up the Junction (1968) – Mrs. McCarthy
- The Family Way / În familie (1966) – Molly Thompson
- Every Day’s a Holiday (1965) – Miss Slightly
- The Americanization of Emily / Americanizarea lui Emily (1964) – Sheila
- Carry on Cabby (1963) – Sally