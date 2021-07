Italia se impune la 11 metri pe „Wembley” cu Anglia și devine noua campioană europeană!

Italy's Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci carry the trophy and celebrate with team-mates after winning the penalty shoot-out after the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday July 11, 2021.