Marco Verratti, stripped by a dancer at an exclusive club in Mykonos! The italian star gave in to temptation! He let loose while his wife is pregnant with their first child

Marco Verratti swapped the pitch for a much… hotter setting! CANCAN.RO spotted him last night in a place where his staff probably never would have wanted to see him: an exclusive restaurant and nightclub in Mykonos, where dinners are accompanied by modern and sensual cabaret shows, while after midnight, the venue transforms into a club. The Italian footballer spent the evening at the famous Lío Mykonos and made the most of this period in which he has no official matches. The thing is, in the world of football, even a break does not mean total freedom. Players are generally expected to follow strict rules of conduct, and nights spent in such venues do not exactly fit into the staff-approved “game plan.”

Marco Verratti is one of the best-known Italian footballers of his generation. The midfielder began his career at Pescara, and in 2012 he joined PSG, where he played for 11 years and won numerous trophies. He was also an important player for the Italian national team, with which he won EURO 2020. After leaving PSG, Verratti moved to Qatar, where he played for Al-Arabi, and he currently plays for Al-Duhail.

Marco Verratti’s steamy getaway in Mykonos! The footballer spotted at an exclusive club during a cabaret show

Last season, Marco Verratti delivered some strong performances for Al-Duhail. The Italian footballer played 10 league matches, scored one goal and provided three assists. During this period, the team has no official matches and is preparing for the new season. Their first match is scheduled for August 22 against Al-Sailiya.

Now, let’s return to our footage. Since he is not on the pitch, Marco Verratti took advantage of his free time and went to Lío Mykonos, the exclusive venue known for its sensual cabaret shows. There, he enjoyed a rather memorable moment: a dancer dedicated a provocative dance to him, with sensual movements typical of the show he was watching. The moment became even more spectacular after the dancer removed his shirt, then picked up a glass and poured the drink into his mouth while continuing her dance. At one point, for a split second, the two also made physical contact. Throughout the evening, the footballer had a smile on his face and seemed unable to take his eyes off the young woman, who was practically dancing in his arms. The scene unfolded at the table where he was sitting with several friends, who captured the moment. A suggestive song played in the background, while the atmosphere inside the club was absolutely fiery.

From Cigarettes and Suspensions to Trouble with the Police! The Footballer’s Turbulent Past

Although the rules of the club he plays for are as strict as can be, it seems that the club’s senior officials have already grown accustomed to the small — or perhaps not so small — escapades the footballer gets up to off the pitch. Over the years, Marco Verratti has had several indiscretions that made their way into the sports and entertainment press. He was spotted smoking during his holidays, had several angry outbursts on the pitch, and accumulated suspensions because of his behaviour towards referees. In 2017, for example, he received a three-match suspension after being sent off during the game against Toulouse, with the penalty also being linked to the words he directed at the referee. However, one of the most serious incidents occurred in 2018, when police stopped him in Paris and found that he was driving over the legal alcohol limit. The footballer admitted his mistake, and PSG punished him with a substantial fine. Over time, all of this was accompanied by other tense moments involving coaches and referees, meaning that alongside his image as a spectacular footballer, Verratti also built a reputation as a player with a fiery temper and a certain tendency to break the rules.

We should also mention that the footballer is currently married to model Jessica Aidi, and the two are expecting their first child together. Verratti has two other children, Tommaso and Andrea, from his previous marriage to Laura Zazzara, whom he separated from in 2019.

It seems that life as a footballer is beautiful, but it also comes with plenty of temptations. It remains to be seen what his wife, or perhaps even the club he plays for, will have to say after these images. What is certain is that the fun will soon come to an end, and the footballer will have to get back to work. Until then, we wish him the best of luck in the new season and, of course, as few “temptations” as possible away from the pitch!