O aeronavă s-a prăbușit în regiunea Stavropol din Rusia

Sukhoi Su-25UB Jet Crashes in Russia's Stavropol Region.

According to the Russian military, the warplane crashed in a desolate area, causing no damage on the ground. Emergency services are currently searching for the two pilots.https://t.co/Y2n5ATM3aP pic.twitter.com/b5bvCeeIHP

— Tango III's Military News (@IiiTango) September 3, 2019