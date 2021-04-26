Home » Stiri » Stiri externe » Oscar 2021: Nomadland – Cel mai bun film, cea mai bună regie și cea mai bună actriță în rol principal. LISTA câștigătorilor

Oscar 2021: Nomadland – Cel mai bun film, cea mai bună regie și cea mai bună actriță în rol principal. LISTA câștigătorilor

De: Delina Filip 26/04/2021 | 07:35
Oscar 2021: Nomadland - Cel mai bun film, cea mai bună regie și cea mai bună actriță în rol principal. LISTA câștigătorilor
Oscar 2021: Nomadland - Cel mai bun film, cea mai bună regie și cea mai bună actriță în rol principal. LISTA câștigătorilor

Cea de-a 93-a ediție a premiilor Oscar și-a desemnat câștigătorii în această noapte. „Colectiv” a fost nominalizat la două categorii, cel mai bun lungmetraj internațional și cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar. Din păcate, pelicula românească nu a primit niciun premiu. 

Şase filme au avut câte şase nominalizări la Oscar 2021 – “The Father”, “Judas and the Black Messiah”, “Minari”, “Nomadland”, “Sound of Metal” şi ”The Trial of the Chicago 7”. Filmul “Promising Young Woman”, primul lungmetraj al lui Emerald Fennell, a primit cinci selecţii.

Oscar 2021 – Cel mai bun film. Câștigător : ”Nomadland”

„The Father”
„Judas and the Black Messiah”
„Minari”
„Nomadland”
„Promising Young Woman”
„Sound of Metal”
„The Trial of Chicago 7”
„Mank”

Oscar 2021 – Cel mai bun regizor. Câștigător : Chloe Zhao („Nomadland”)

Chloe Zhao („Nomadland”)
David Fincher („Mank”)
Lee Isaac Chung („Minari”)
Emerald Fennell („Promising Young Woman”)
Thomas Vinterberg („Another Round”)

Oscar 2021 – Cel mai bun actor în rol principal. Câștigător : Anthony Hopkins („The Father”)

Riz Ahmed („Sound of Metal”)
Chadwick Boseman („Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)
Anthony Hopkins („The Father”)
Gary Oldman („Mank”)
Steven Yeun („Minari”)

Oscar 2021 – Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal. Câștigător :Frances McDormand („Nomadland”)

Viola Davis („Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)
Andra Day („The United States v. Billie Holiday”)
Vanessa Kirby („Pieces of a Woman”)
Frances McDormand („Nomadland”)
Carey Mulligan („Promising Young Woman”)

Oscar 2021 – Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar. Câștigător : Daniel Kaluuya („Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Daniel Kaluuya („Judas and the Black Messiah”)
Sacha Baron Cohen („The Trial of the Chicago 7”)
Leslie Odom Jr. („One Night in Miami”)
Paul Raci („Sound of Metal”)
LaKeith Stanfield („Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Oscar 2021 – Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar. Câștigător : Yuh-Jung Youn („Minari”)

Olivia Colman („The Father”)
Amanda Seyfried („Mank”)
Glenn Close („Hillbilly Elegy”)
Yuh-Jung Youn („Minari”)
Maria Bakalova („Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Oscar 2021 – Cel mai bun lungmetraj internaţional. Câștigător : „Another Round” (Denemarca)

„Another Round” (Denemarca)
„Better Days” (Hong Kong)
„Colectiv” (România)
„The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia)
‘Qu Vadis, Aida?’ (Bosnia şi Herzegovina)

Oscar 2021 – Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie: Câștigător :”Soul”

„Onward”,
„Over the Moon”
„A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”
„Soul”
„Wolfwalkers”

Oscar 2021 – Cea mai bună scenografie: Câștigător : „Mank”

„The Father”
„Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
„Mank”
„News of the World”
„Tenet”

Oscar 2021 – Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat. Câștigător : „The Father”

„Borat Subsequent MovieFilm”
„The Father”, „Nomadland”
„One Night in Miami”
„The White Tiger”

Oscar 2021 – Cel mai bun scenariu original. Câștigător :”Promising Young Woman”

„Judas and the Black Messiah”
„Minari”
„Promising Young Woman”
„Sound of Metal”
„TheTrial of the Chicago 7”

Oscar 2021 – Cea mai bună imagine. Câștigător : „Mank”

Sean Bobbitt („Judas and the Black Messiah”)
Erik Messerschmidt („Mank”)
Dariusz Wolski („News of the World”)
Joshua James Richards („Nomadland”)
Phedon Papamichael („The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Oscar 2021 – Cel mai bun montaj. Câștigător : „Sound of Metal”

„The Father”
„Nomadland”
„Promising Young Woman”
„Sound of Metal”
„The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Oscar 2021 – Cea mai bună coloană sonoră. Câștigător : „Soul”

„Da 5 Bloods”
„Mank”
„Minari”
„News of the World”
„Soul”

Oscar 2021 – Cel mai bun cântec. Câștigător :”Fight For You” („Judas and the Black Messiah”)

„Fight For You” („Judas and the Black Messiah”),
„Hear My Voice” („The Trial of the Chicago 7”),
„Husavik” („Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”),
„lo Sě (Seen)” („The Life Ahead/ La Vita Davanti a Se”),
„Speak Now” („One Night in Miami…”)

Oscar 2021 – Cel mai bun sunet. Câștigător: „Sound of Metal”

„Greyhound”
„Mank”
„News of the World”
„Soul”
„Sound of Metal”

Oscar 2021 – Cele mai bune efecte vizuale. Câștigător: „Tenet”

„Love and Monsters”
„The Midnight Sky”
„Mulan”
„The One and Only Ivan”
„Tenet”

Oscar 2021 – Cel mai bun machiaj/cea mai bună coafură. Câștigător:”Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

„Emma”
„Hillbilly Elegy”
„Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
„Mank”
„Pinocchio”

Oscar 2021 – Cele mai bune costume. Câștigător . Câștigător:”Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

„Emma”
„Ma Rainey’s Blackbottom”
„Mank”
„Mulan”
„Pinocchio”

Oscar 2021 – Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat. Câștigător: „If Anything Happens I Love You”

„Burrow”
„Genius Loci”
„If Anything Happens I Love You”
„Opera”
„Yes-People”

Oscar 2021 – Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de ficţiune. Câștigător: „Two Distant Strangers”

„Feeling Through”
„The Letter Room”
„The Present”
„Two Distant Strangers”
„White Eye”

Oscar 2021 – Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar. Câștigător: „My Octopus Teacher”

„Colectiv”
„Crip Camp”
„The Mole Agent”
„My Octopus Teacher”
„Time”

Oscar 2021 – Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar. Câștigător: „Colette”

„Colette”
„A Concerto Is a Conversation”
„Do Not Split”
„Hunger Ward”
„A Love Song For Latasha”

Sursă foto: pixabay.com

 

Tags:
Iți recomandăm
O mamă și-a părăsit cei cinci copii, iar fostul soț a dat-o în judecată. Ce a decis instanța
Stiri
O mamă și-a părăsit cei cinci copii, iar fostul soț a dat-o în judecată. Ce a decis instanța
Capitala, la un pas să scape de restricții. Anunțul făcut de Alin Stoica: ”Luăm măsuri imediat”
Stiri
Capitala, la un pas să scape de restricții. Anunțul făcut de Alin Stoica: ”Luăm măsuri imediat”
Parteneri
Te asteptai? Cate clase are Adda. Singura a recunoscut! ”A fost mare discuţie la mine în familie”
Ziare Online
Te asteptai? Cate clase are Adda. Singura a recunoscut! ”A fost mare discuţie la mine...
Doliu uriaș în muzică! A murit o legendă. Era una dintre cele mai mari voci ale secolului XX
Capital.ro
Doliu uriaș în muzică! A murit o legendă. Era una dintre cele mai mari voci...
IREAL! Ce a pățit Răzvan Simion în trafic. L-a amenințat imediat pe Dani Oțil
playtech.ro
IREAL! Ce a pățit Răzvan Simion în trafic. L-a amenințat imediat pe Dani Oțil
FOTO. Natalia Mateuț, transformată de operațiile estetice! Așa a ajuns să arate fiica fostului dinamovist Dorin Mateuț
Tacataca
FOTO. Natalia Mateuț, transformată de operațiile estetice! Așa a ajuns să arate fiica fostului dinamovist...
HOT | Nebunie totală în faţa camerelor. Cea mai sexy sportivă, goală şi fără inhibiţii
telekomsport.ro
HOT | Nebunie totală în faţa camerelor. Cea mai sexy sportivă, goală şi fără inhibiţii
S-A AFLAT. În sfârșit, un motiv de bucurie în viața familiei Luizei Melencu
Societatea.ro
S-A AFLAT. În sfârșit, un motiv de bucurie în viața familiei Luizei Melencu
Doiniţa Oancea a izbucnit în lacrimi, în direct! Actriţa a povestit cum a fost înşelată: „Era un schimb de mesaje” Ce I-A SCRIS cealalta femeie:
Ziare Online
Doiniţa Oancea a izbucnit în lacrimi, în direct! Actriţa a povestit cum a fost înşelată:...
Ti se face pielea de gaina. Abia azi s-a aflat! Ce i-a spus Elodia in ultimul SMS trimis catre Cioaca! La ora 14.30 i-a scris că…
Societatea.ro
Ti se face pielea de gaina. Abia azi s-a aflat! Ce i-a spus Elodia in...
Ce s-a aflat acum despre doctorița care s-a sinucis la Constanța înghițind un pumn de pastile
Gandul.ro
Ce s-a aflat acum despre doctorița care s-a sinucis la Constanța înghițind un pumn de...
10 alimente care taie pofta de mâncare
CE SE ÎNTÂMPLĂ DOCTORE?
10 alimente care taie pofta de mâncare
Mihai Bobonete, declarații ULUITOARE despre o vedetă de la noi. 'Mă rugam să o calce tramvaiul!'
Impact.ro
Mihai Bobonete, declarații ULUITOARE despre o vedetă de la noi. 'Mă rugam să o calce...
Femeie acuzată că a vrut să însceneze un accident, în București. S-a aruncat în fața unei mașini, pe Calea Griviței
observatornews.ro
Femeie acuzată că a vrut să însceneze un accident, în București. S-a aruncat în fața...
Istoria secretă. Cum bruia Securitatea Vocea Americii și Europa Libere. Spionii americani au obținut harta „radioapărării”
evz.ro
Istoria secretă. Cum bruia Securitatea Vocea Americii și Europa Libere. Spionii americani au obținut harta...
Cum va fi vremea de Paște. Meteorologii ANM au făcut prognoza pentru toată țara
Huff.ro
Cum va fi vremea de Paște. Meteorologii ANM au făcut prognoza pentru toată țara
Un astfel de drob nu ați mâncat niciodată. Încercați și veți vedea diferența
Societatea.ro
Un astfel de drob nu ați mâncat niciodată. Încercați și veți vedea diferența
BANCUL ZILEI – O tipă are gasme multiple în avion
Râzi cu lacrimi
BANCUL ZILEI – O tipă are gasme multiple în avion
Rețeta ușoară de cozonac moldovenesc a Mirelei Vaida. Prezentatoarea garantează că iese PUFOS și AROMAT
Redactia.ro
Rețeta ușoară de cozonac moldovenesc a Mirelei Vaida. Prezentatoarea garantează că iese PUFOS și AROMAT
Vlad Gherman, gest colosal pentru Cristina Ciobănașu. Fanii au rămas șocați când a răspuns ea
Huff.ro
Vlad Gherman, gest colosal pentru Cristina Ciobănașu. Fanii au rămas șocați când a răspuns ea
Demisie șoc în Guvern! A cerut să fie eliberat din funcție. Va pleca de la 1 mai
Capital.ro
Demisie șoc în Guvern! A cerut să fie eliberat din funcție. Va pleca de la...
Ce se întâmplă la Casa Regală e de neînchipuit. Meghan şi Harry au distrus totul. Prințul Charles se răzbună. Ce vrea să facă din monarhie
evz.ro
Ce se întâmplă la Casa Regală e de neînchipuit. Meghan şi Harry au distrus totul....
A TRANȘAT-O pe femeia care se culca cu soțul ei, apoi i-a pus inima în...
Gandul.ro
A TRANȘAT-O pe femeia care se culca cu soțul ei, apoi i-a pus inima în...
Un luptător de MMA a provocat un maestru Kung Fu, „neînvins”, la luptă. Rezultatul este incredibil
Go4Games
Un luptător de MMA a provocat un maestru Kung Fu, „neînvins”, la luptă. Rezultatul este...
De ce s-au certat, de fapt, Dan Helciug și Vali Crăciunescu. S-a aflat acum motivul real
playtech.ro
De ce s-au certat, de fapt, Dan Helciug și Vali Crăciunescu. S-a aflat acum motivul...
Oscar 2021. Zece ţinute care au strălucit pe covorul roşu, la Gala Premiilor Oscar
Mediafax.ro
Oscar 2021. Zece ţinute care au strălucit pe covorul roşu, la Gala Premiilor Oscar
Simona Hapciuc a dat tot din casă! A plecat de la Survivor cel mai mare sprijin al Faimoșilor
Huff.ro
Simona Hapciuc a dat tot din casă! A plecat de la Survivor cel mai mare...
Mirela Vaida a făcut anunțul despre Vulpița! „Pleci așa și ne lași cu inima ruptă”
WOWBiz.ro
Mirela Vaida a făcut anunțul despre Vulpița! „Pleci așa și ne lași cu inima ruptă”
Detaliul bizar care apare într-un clip video cu Mike Tyson din 1995. Este aceasta dovada că este posibilă călătoria în timp?
APROPO
Detaliul bizar care apare într-un clip video cu Mike Tyson din 1995. Este aceasta dovada...
FOTO. Imagini incendiare cu bustul Andei Adam! Cum s-a lăsat pozată vedeta
Tacataca
FOTO. Imagini incendiare cu bustul Andei Adam! Cum s-a lăsat pozată vedeta
Imaginile cu trofeul Euro căzut la Bucuresti fac înconjurul lumii. UEFA l-a luat de urgență și l-a dus la Budapesta
Sport.ro
Imaginile cu trofeul Euro căzut la Bucuresti fac înconjurul lumii. UEFA l-a luat de urgență...
Ce se întâmplă dacă te uiți zilnic la filme porno? Explicațiile unui român care este producător XXX
Sport.ro
Ce se întâmplă dacă te uiți zilnic la filme porno? Explicațiile unui român care este...
Irisha, indragostita de un Razboinic? Declaratii incendiare facute de Faimoasa:&quot;Stau pe banca si ma prind ca ma uit la el… e atat de frumos!&quot;
kanald.ro
Irisha, indragostita de un Razboinic? Declaratii incendiare facute de Faimoasa:&quot;Stau pe banca si ma prind...
Veştile proaste curg lanţ pentru milioane de salariaţi din România care primesc tichete de masă. Anunţul neaşteptat a fost făcut de oficiali
Ziarul Financiar
Veştile proaste curg lanţ pentru milioane de salariaţi din România care primesc tichete de masă....
Cine este miliardarul necunoscut din spatele lanţurilor de magazine Lidl şi Kaufland. Se cunosc atât de puţine lucruri despre el, încât i se mai spune şi
businessmagazin.ro
Cine este miliardarul necunoscut din spatele lanţurilor de magazine Lidl şi Kaufland. Se cunosc atât...
Fiica lui Ion Dichiseanu face declarații șocante despre medicii care l-au îngrijit pe actor:
WOWBiz.ro
Fiica lui Ion Dichiseanu face declarații șocante despre medicii care l-au îngrijit pe actor: "Vreau...
Marian Drăgulescu, BĂTUT de soție! Dezvăluiri șocante din casa sportivului
Ciao.ro
Marian Drăgulescu, BĂTUT de soție! Dezvăluiri șocante din casa sportivului
Lovitură de teatru! De ce a decedat, de fapt, Maria Macsim Nicoară. Soțul, implicat direct în moartea ei
Gandul.ro
Lovitură de teatru! De ce a decedat, de fapt, Maria Macsim Nicoară. Soțul, implicat direct...
Unde sunt fabricate, de fapt, mașinile Volvo?
Promotor.ro
Unde sunt fabricate, de fapt, mașinile Volvo?