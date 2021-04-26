Oscar 2021: Nomadland – Cel mai bun film, cea mai bună regie și cea mai bună actriță în rol principal. LISTA câștigătorilor

Cea de-a 93-a ediție a premiilor Oscar și-a desemnat câștigătorii în această noapte. „Colectiv” a fost nominalizat la două categorii, cel mai bun lungmetraj internațional și cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar. Din păcate, pelicula românească nu a primit niciun premiu.
Şase filme au avut câte şase nominalizări la Oscar 2021 – “The Father”, “Judas and the Black Messiah”, “Minari”, “Nomadland”, “Sound of Metal” şi ”The Trial of the Chicago 7”. Filmul “Promising Young Woman”, primul lungmetraj al lui Emerald Fennell, a primit cinci selecţii.
„The Father”
„Judas and the Black Messiah”
„Minari”
„Nomadland”
„Promising Young Woman”
„Sound of Metal”
„The Trial of Chicago 7”
„Mank”
Chloe Zhao („Nomadland”)
David Fincher („Mank”)
Lee Isaac Chung („Minari”)
Emerald Fennell („Promising Young Woman”)
Thomas Vinterberg („Another Round”)
Riz Ahmed („Sound of Metal”)
Chadwick Boseman („Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)
Anthony Hopkins („The Father”)
Gary Oldman („Mank”)
Steven Yeun („Minari”)
Viola Davis („Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)
Andra Day („The United States v. Billie Holiday”)
Vanessa Kirby („Pieces of a Woman”)
Frances McDormand („Nomadland”)
Carey Mulligan („Promising Young Woman”)
Daniel Kaluuya („Judas and the Black Messiah”)
Sacha Baron Cohen („The Trial of the Chicago 7”)
Leslie Odom Jr. („One Night in Miami”)
Paul Raci („Sound of Metal”)
LaKeith Stanfield („Judas and the Black Messiah”)
Olivia Colman („The Father”)
Amanda Seyfried („Mank”)
Glenn Close („Hillbilly Elegy”)
Yuh-Jung Youn („Minari”)
Maria Bakalova („Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)
„Another Round” (Denemarca)
„Better Days” (Hong Kong)
„Colectiv” (România)
„The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia)
‘Qu Vadis, Aida?’ (Bosnia şi Herzegovina)
„Onward”,
„Over the Moon”
„A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”
„Soul”
„Wolfwalkers”
„The Father”
„Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
„Mank”
„News of the World”
„Tenet”
„Borat Subsequent MovieFilm”
„The Father”, „Nomadland”
„One Night in Miami”
„The White Tiger”
„Judas and the Black Messiah”
„Minari”
„Promising Young Woman”
„Sound of Metal”
„TheTrial of the Chicago 7”
Sean Bobbitt („Judas and the Black Messiah”)
Erik Messerschmidt („Mank”)
Dariusz Wolski („News of the World”)
Joshua James Richards („Nomadland”)
Phedon Papamichael („The Trial of the Chicago 7”)
„The Father”
„Nomadland”
„Promising Young Woman”
„Sound of Metal”
„The Trial of the Chicago 7”
„Da 5 Bloods”
„Mank”
„Minari”
„News of the World”
„Soul”
„Fight For You” („Judas and the Black Messiah”),
„Hear My Voice” („The Trial of the Chicago 7”),
„Husavik” („Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”),
„lo Sě (Seen)” („The Life Ahead/ La Vita Davanti a Se”),
„Speak Now” („One Night in Miami…”)
„Greyhound”
„Mank”
„News of the World”
„Soul”
„Sound of Metal”
„Love and Monsters”
„The Midnight Sky”
„Mulan”
„The One and Only Ivan”
„Tenet”
„Emma”
„Hillbilly Elegy”
„Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
„Mank”
„Pinocchio”
„Emma”
„Ma Rainey’s Blackbottom”
„Mank”
„Mulan”
„Pinocchio”
„Burrow”
„Genius Loci”
„If Anything Happens I Love You”
„Opera”
„Yes-People”
„Feeling Through”
„The Letter Room”
„The Present”
„Two Distant Strangers”
„White Eye”
„Colectiv”
„Crip Camp”
„The Mole Agent”
„My Octopus Teacher”
„Time”
„Colette”
„A Concerto Is a Conversation”
„Do Not Split”
„Hunger Ward”
„A Love Song For Latasha”
Sursă foto: pixabay.com