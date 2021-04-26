Oscar 2021: Nomadland – Cel mai bun film, cea mai bună regie și cea mai bună actriță în rol principal. LISTA câștigătorilor

Cea de-a 93-a ediție a premiilor Oscar și-a desemnat câștigătorii în această noapte. „Colectiv” a fost nominalizat la două categorii, cel mai bun lungmetraj internațional și cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar. Din păcate, pelicula românească nu a primit niciun premiu.

Şase filme au avut câte şase nominalizări la Oscar 2021 – “The Father”, “Judas and the Black Messiah”, “Minari”, “Nomadland”, “Sound of Metal” şi ”The Trial of the Chicago 7”. Filmul “Promising Young Woman”, primul lungmetraj al lui Emerald Fennell, a primit cinci selecţii.

Oscar 2021 – Cel mai bun film. Câștigător : ”Nomadland”

„The Father”

„Judas and the Black Messiah”

„Minari”

„Nomadland”

„Promising Young Woman”

„Sound of Metal”

„The Trial of Chicago 7”

„Mank”

Oscar 2021 – Cel mai bun regizor. Câștigător : Chloe Zhao („Nomadland”)

Chloe Zhao („Nomadland”)

David Fincher („Mank”)

Lee Isaac Chung („Minari”)

Emerald Fennell („Promising Young Woman”)

Thomas Vinterberg („Another Round”)

Oscar 2021 – Cel mai bun actor în rol principal. Câștigător : Anthony Hopkins („The Father”)

Riz Ahmed („Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman („Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins („The Father”)

Gary Oldman („Mank”)

Steven Yeun („Minari”)

Oscar 2021 – Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal. Câștigător :Frances McDormand („Nomadland”)

Viola Davis („Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Andra Day („The United States v. Billie Holiday”)

Vanessa Kirby („Pieces of a Woman”)

Frances McDormand („Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan („Promising Young Woman”)

Oscar 2021 – Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar. Câștigător : Daniel Kaluuya („Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Daniel Kaluuya („Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Sacha Baron Cohen („The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Leslie Odom Jr. („One Night in Miami”)

Paul Raci („Sound of Metal”)

LaKeith Stanfield („Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Oscar 2021 – Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar. Câștigător : Yuh-Jung Youn („Minari”)

Olivia Colman („The Father”)

Amanda Seyfried („Mank”)

Glenn Close („Hillbilly Elegy”)

Yuh-Jung Youn („Minari”)

Maria Bakalova („Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Oscar 2021 – Cel mai bun lungmetraj internaţional. Câștigător : „Another Round” (Denemarca)

„Another Round” (Denemarca)

„Better Days” (Hong Kong)

„Colectiv” (România)

„The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia)

‘Qu Vadis, Aida?’ (Bosnia şi Herzegovina)

Oscar 2021 – Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie: Câștigător :”Soul”

„Onward”,

„Over the Moon”

„A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

„Soul”

„Wolfwalkers”

Oscar 2021 – Cea mai bună scenografie: Câștigător : „Mank”

„The Father”

„Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

„Mank”

„News of the World”

„Tenet”

Oscar 2021 – Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat. Câștigător : „The Father”

„Borat Subsequent MovieFilm”

„The Father”, „Nomadland”

„One Night in Miami”

„The White Tiger”

Oscar 2021 – Cel mai bun scenariu original. Câștigător :”Promising Young Woman”

„Judas and the Black Messiah”

„Minari”

„Promising Young Woman”

„Sound of Metal”

„TheTrial of the Chicago 7”

Oscar 2021 – Cea mai bună imagine. Câștigător : „Mank”

Sean Bobbitt („Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Erik Messerschmidt („Mank”)

Dariusz Wolski („News of the World”)

Joshua James Richards („Nomadland”)

Phedon Papamichael („The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Oscar 2021 – Cel mai bun montaj. Câștigător : „Sound of Metal”

„The Father”

„Nomadland”

„Promising Young Woman”

„Sound of Metal”

„The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Oscar 2021 – Cea mai bună coloană sonoră. Câștigător : „Soul”

„Da 5 Bloods”

„Mank”

„Minari”

„News of the World”

„Soul”

Oscar 2021 – Cel mai bun cântec. Câștigător :”Fight For You” („Judas and the Black Messiah”)

„Fight For You” („Judas and the Black Messiah”),

„Hear My Voice” („The Trial of the Chicago 7”),

„Husavik” („Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”),

„lo Sě (Seen)” („The Life Ahead/ La Vita Davanti a Se”),

„Speak Now” („One Night in Miami…”)

Oscar 2021 – Cel mai bun sunet. Câștigător: „Sound of Metal”

„Greyhound”

„Mank”

„News of the World”

„Soul”

„Sound of Metal”

Oscar 2021 – Cele mai bune efecte vizuale. Câștigător: „Tenet”

„Love and Monsters”

„The Midnight Sky”

„Mulan”

„The One and Only Ivan”

„Tenet”

Oscar 2021 – Cel mai bun machiaj/cea mai bună coafură. Câștigător:”Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

„Emma”

„Hillbilly Elegy”

„Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

„Mank”

„Pinocchio”

Oscar 2021 – Cele mai bune costume. Câștigător . Câștigător:”Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

„Emma”

„Ma Rainey’s Blackbottom”

„Mank”

„Mulan”

„Pinocchio”

Oscar 2021 – Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat. Câștigător: „If Anything Happens I Love You”

„Burrow”

„Genius Loci”

„If Anything Happens I Love You”

„Opera”

„Yes-People”

Oscar 2021 – Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de ficţiune. Câștigător: „Two Distant Strangers”

„Feeling Through”

„The Letter Room”

„The Present”

„Two Distant Strangers”

„White Eye”

Oscar 2021 – Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar. Câștigător: „My Octopus Teacher”

„Colectiv”

„Crip Camp”

„The Mole Agent”

„My Octopus Teacher”

„Time”

Oscar 2021 – Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar. Câștigător: „Colette”

„Colette”

„A Concerto Is a Conversation”

„Do Not Split”

„Hunger Ward”

„A Love Song For Latasha”

