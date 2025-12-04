Press release. The concept of the DraculaLand project is being launched in Romania – a private investment of over EUR 1 billion, designed to become the largest entertainment, retail, and technology destination on the continent, one that will transform the country into a new global epicenter of entertainment

Developed with top international partners, DraculaLand will combine tourism, retail, technology, culture, and lifestyle into a single infrastructure of entertainment and innovation, across 160 hectares, 20 minutes from Bucharest and 15 minutes from Otopeni Airport.
A global entertainment, retail, and technology infrastructure
DraculaLand will merge next-generation architecture, advanced technology, and cultural storytelling into a multi-dimensional destination designed for the next generation of travelers and entertainment consumers. The main components of the project will include:
“DraculaLand unifies everything we have learned in real estate: discipline, rigor, vision, and the ability to bring together complex teams with very different specializations. But more importantly, it adds a story that gives meaning to every square meter built. For me, DraculaLand is a nation-building project – a symbol that Romania can and must create landmarks, not just buildings or simple real estate developments.”
– Dragoș Dobrescu, founder of DraculaLand
Designed and developed by global leaders
DraculaLand has been developed, in its concept and masterplan phases, together with an international team of experts in architecture, engineering, finance, and innovation.
“Dracula Outlet Mall was designed as a social catalyst, active throughout the entire day – a place not only for shopping, but for living, meeting, and sharing experiences. From the very beginning, it was clear that DraculaLand is not just a real estate project, but a cultural statement: a place where architecture, technology, creativity, and lifestyle meet in a way rarely encountered in Europe.”
– Gino Garbellini, founding partner, Piuarch Milano
“DraculaLand will be one of the very few projects in Romania built with a clear strategy, with discipline, and with rigorous execution from the first discussions to operation. It will bring together retail, entertainment, hospitality, cultural infrastructure, and technology in a way we rarely encounter in Europe. For brands and investors, it will mean stability, predictability, and a professional framework in which they can grow their business long-term.”
– Andreea Mihai, senior executive leader in retail, real estate, marketing, and e-commerce, with over two decades of experience in groups such as Carrefour, Hagag, Leroy Merlin, and NIRO
DraculaLand Metaverse – where reality meets technology, in the first phygital project of this magnitude in the world
In parallel with the physical development, DraculaLand has been conceived with its own metaverse built in Unreal Engine 5, a “digital twin” of the destination, which will allow millions of users to explore, play, and interact with the DraculaLand universe from anywhere in the world.
The metaverse will integrate:
Economic and social impact
According to current financial estimates, DraculaLand will generate:
A new cultural and digital icon for Europe
By merging architecture, culture, and cutting-edge technology, DraculaLand will transform one of the most well-known symbols associated with Romania into a modern legend, built with respect, creativity, and high international standards.
“DraculaLand finally transforms this global recognition into a structured, high-quality attraction that will present Romania’s heritage with dignity and creativity. We are not talking only about a theme park, but about a cultural asset that will strengthen Romania’s place on the world tourism map and will function as a long-term economic engine.”
– Vlad Marinescu, former President of the International Esports Federation
DraculaLand is conceived as an iconic, technology-driven destination, born from a timeless story and transformed into a global landmark for entertainment and innovation.
Press contact: [email protected]
www.draculaland.com
Project developed in partnership with: Piuarch Milano, The Mall Firenze Team, RB+P, TDAC, Zabten Consulting, Optim Engineers, Creative Studio Berlin, Esports Europe, Țuca Zbârcea & Asociații, and Deloitte.