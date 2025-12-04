Acasă » Știri » Press release. The concept of the DraculaLand project is being launched in Romania – a private investment of over EUR 1 billion, designed to become the largest entertainment, retail, and technology destination on the continent, one that will transform the country into a new global epicenter of entertainment

De: Redacția CANCAN 04/12/2025 | 17:46
Developed with top international partners, DraculaLand will combine tourism, retail, technology, culture, and lifestyle into a single infrastructure of entertainment and innovation, across 160 hectares, 20 minutes from Bucharest and 15 minutes from Otopeni Airport.

A global entertainment, retail, and technology infrastructure

DraculaLand will merge next-generation architecture, advanced technology, and cultural storytelling into a multi-dimensional destination designed for the next generation of travelers and entertainment consumers. The main components of the project will include:

  • DraculaLand Theme Park – over 780,000 sqm, 6 immersive themed zones, and more than 40 major attractions;
    Multifunctional Arena – approximately 80,000 sqm built, 22,500 seats for concerts, festivals, esports competitions, and international events;
    Fashion & Home-Deco Luxury Outlet – approximately ___ sqm of retail space and 3,000 sqm of F&B, with over 70 brands, a concept developed together with Piuarch Milano and The Mall Firenze Team;
    Dracula Grand Hotel (4), Dracula Family Hotel (3+), Dracula Inn (3) – 200 rooms, conference spaces, and premium facilities;
    Aqua Park & Thermal Spa – approximately 50,000 sqm built, over 30 aquatic attractions, and one of the largest wave pools in Europe;
    Racing Track & Motor Park – a circuit of around 4.5 km, with paddock, garages, VIP zones, and media facilities;
    Business Accelerator & Tech Hub – approximately 15,000 sqm built, more than 1,000 workstations for startups in gaming, AI, and creative digital industries.
DraculaLand unifies everything we have learned in real estate: discipline, rigor, vision, and the ability to bring together complex teams with very different specializations. But more importantly, it adds a story that gives meaning to every square meter built. For me, DraculaLand is a nation-building project – a symbol that Romania can and must create landmarks, not just buildings or simple real estate developments.
Dragoș Dobrescu, founder of DraculaLand

Designed and developed by global leaders
DraculaLand has been developed, in its concept and masterplan phases, together with an international team of experts in architecture, engineering, finance, and innovation.

Dracula Outlet Mall was designed as a social catalyst, active throughout the entire day – a place not only for shopping, but for living, meeting, and sharing experiences. From the very beginning, it was clear that DraculaLand is not just a real estate project, but a cultural statement: a place where architecture, technology, creativity, and lifestyle meet in a way rarely encountered in Europe.
Gino Garbellini, founding partner, Piuarch Milano

DraculaLand will be one of the very few projects in Romania built with a clear strategy, with discipline, and with rigorous execution from the first discussions to operation. It will bring together retail, entertainment, hospitality, cultural infrastructure, and technology in a way we rarely encounter in Europe. For brands and investors, it will mean stability, predictability, and a professional framework in which they can grow their business long-term.
Andreea Mihai, senior executive leader in retail, real estate, marketing, and e-commerce, with over two decades of experience in groups such as Carrefour, Hagag, Leroy Merlin, and NIRO

DraculaLand Metaverse – where reality meets technology, in the first phygital project of this magnitude in the world

In parallel with the physical development, DraculaLand has been conceived with its own metaverse built in Unreal Engine 5, a “digital twin” of the destination, which will allow millions of users to explore, play, and interact with the DraculaLand universe from anywhere in the world.

The metaverse will integrate:

  • DraculaCoin – the native token of the ecosystem, usable both in the digital environment and in the physical world;
    NFT-based systems for digital ownership, rewards, and exclusive experiences;
    AI-based personalization, enabling each user to have a unique narrative path and avatar;
    Real-time connection with physical park events – concerts, competitions, festivals, and special experiences reflected in real time in the digital universe.

Economic and social impact

According to current financial estimates, DraculaLand will generate:

  • over 5,000 direct and indirect jobs in tourism, technology, and services;
    • a total economic impact estimated at approximately EUR 5 billion over the next decade;
    • around 3 million visitors annually in the first phase.

A new cultural and digital icon for Europe

By merging architecture, culture, and cutting-edge technology, DraculaLand will transform one of the most well-known symbols associated with Romania into a modern legend, built with respect, creativity, and high international standards.

DraculaLand finally transforms this global recognition into a structured, high-quality attraction that will present Romania’s heritage with dignity and creativity. We are not talking only about a theme park, but about a cultural asset that will strengthen Romania’s place on the world tourism map and will function as a long-term economic engine.
Vlad Marinescu, former President of the International Esports Federation

DraculaLand is conceived as an iconic, technology-driven destination, born from a timeless story and transformed into a global landmark for entertainment and innovation.

Press contact: [email protected]
www.draculaland.com

Project developed in partnership with: Piuarch Milano, The Mall Firenze Team, RB+P, TDAC, Zabten Consulting, Optim Engineers, Creative Studio Berlin, Esports Europe, Țuca Zbârcea & Asociații, and Deloitte.

 

