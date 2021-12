Tragedie! Jacqueline Avant, soția legendarului Clarence Avant, împușcată mortal în propria locuință

Beverly Hills, CA - Clarence Avant, a legendary music exec who was just inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, had a tragedy at home Tuesday night ... a home invasion where his wife of 54 years -- Jacqueline Avant -- was shot and killed. BACKGRID USA 1 DECEMBER 2021,Image: 645868606, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia