Premiile Grammy 2023. Cine a primit cele mai multe nominalizări la cea de-a 65-a gală organizată în Los Angeles

De: Valentina Ene 17/11/2022 | 13:52
Nominalizările pentru ediția a 65-a a Premiilor Grammy. Foto: Facebook

Pe data de 15 noiembrie 2023 s-a anunțat cine este artistul care a primit cele mai multe nominalizări pentru Premiile Grammy 2023. Potrivit ultimelor informații, Gala va avea loc pe 23 februarie la Los Angeles, însă, nu se știe încă cine o va prezenta.

Nume mari din lumea muzicală internațională au șanse să primească unul dintre cele mai dorite premii ale anului. Beyonce, Jay-Z și Kendrick Lamar sunt doar câțiva dintre cei care au atras atenția criticilor în ultimul an și, și-au asigurat locul în topul celor mai îndrăgiți și votați artiști.

VEZI ȘI: GALA PREMIILOR GRAMMY 2022, A 64-A EDIȚIE. LISTA CÂȘTIGĂTORILOR ȘI MESAJUL TRANSMIS DE VOLODIMIR ZELENSKI

Cine a primit cele mai multe nominalizări la Premiile Grammy 2023

Beyoncé este vedeta internațională care a reușit să obțină cele mai multe nominalizări anul acesta, fiind vorba de 9. Datorită acestui succes, cântăreața de talie mondială a devenit cea mai râvnită și nominalizată femeie din istoria Premiilor Grammy.

Printre artiștii cu cele mai multe nominalizări, pentru Gala ce va avea loc anul viitor, se numără și Kendrick Lamar, cu opt nominalizări, Adele și Brandi Carlile, cu câte șapte nominalizări și Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled și producătorul și compozitorul The-Dream, fiecare cu câte șase nominalizări.

CITEȘTE ȘI: VESTEA CARE I-A ȘOCAT PE FANII MUZICII COUNTREY! CÂNTĂREAȚA A DIVORȚAT CU CÂTEVA ORE ÎNAINTE DE A FI NOMINALIZATĂ LA PREMIILE GRAMMY

Record of the Year

  • ABBA – Dont Shut Me Down
  • Adele – Easy on Me
  • Beyoncé – Break My Soul
  • Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock
  • Doja Cat – Woman
  • Harry Styles – As It Was
  • Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
  • Lizzo – About Damn Time
  • Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
  • Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Album of the Year

  • ABBA – Voyage
  • Adele – 30
  • Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
  • Beyoncé – Renaissance
  • Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
  • Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
  • Harry Styles – Harrys House
  • Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
  • Lizzo – Special
  • Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Song of the Year

  • Adele – Easy on Me
  • Beyoncé – Break My Soul
  • Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That
  • DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
  • Gayle – ABCDEFU
  • Harry Styles – As It Was
  • Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
  • Lizzo – About Damn Time
  • Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
  • Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

Best New Artist

  • Anitta
  • Domi & JD Beck
  • Latto
  • Måneskin
  • Molly Tuttle
  • Muni Long
  • Omar Apollo
  • Samara Joy
  • Tobe Nwigwe
  • Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

  • Adele – Easy on Me
  • Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule
  • Doja Cat – Woman
  • Harry Styles – As It Was
  • Lizzo – About Damn Time
  • Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

  • ABBA – Dont Shut Me Down
  • Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam
  • Coldplay & BTS – My Universe
  • Post Malone & Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)
  • Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

  • Diana Ross – Thank You
  • Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around…
  • Michael Bublé – Higher
  • Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
  • Pentatonix – Evergreen

Best Pop Vocal Album

  • ABBA – Voyage
  • Adele – 30
  • Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
  • Harry Styles – Harrys House
  • Lizzo – Special

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

  • Beyoncé – Break My Soul
  • Bonobo – Rosewood
  • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – Im Good (Blue)
  • Diplo & Miguel – Dont Forget My Love
  • Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. – Intimidated
  • Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

  • Beyoncé – Renaissance
  • Bonobo – Fragments
  • Diplo – Diplo
  • Odesza – The Last Goodbye
  • Rüfüs Du Sol – Surrender

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

  • Brad Mehldau – Jacobs Ladder
  • Domi & JD Beck – Not Tight
  • Grant Geissman – Blooz
  • Jeff Coffin – Between Dreaming and Joy
  • Snarky Puppy – Empire Central

Best Rock Performance

  • Beck – Old Man
  • The Black Keys – Wild Child
  • Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses
  • Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts
  • Idles – Crawl!
  • Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9
  • Turnstile – Holiday

Best Metal Performance

  • Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine
  • Megadeth – Well Be Back
  • Muse – Kill or Be Killed
  • Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation
  • Rules Turnstile – Blackout

Best Rock Song

  • Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses
  • Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer
  • Turnstile – Blackout
  • The War on Drugs – Harmonias Dream

Best Rock Album

  • The Black Keys – Dropout
  • Boogie Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If
  • Idles – Crawler
  • Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
  • Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9
  • Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa

Best Alternative Music Performance

  • Arctic Monkeys – Thered Better Be a Mirrorball
  • Big Thief – Certainty
  • Florence and the Machine – King
  • Wet Leg – Chaise Lounge
  • Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius – Spitting Off the Edge of the World

Best Alternative Music Album

  • Arcade Fire – WE
  • Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
  • Bjork – Fossora
  • Wet Leg – Wet Leg Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

Best R&B Performance

  • Beyoncé – Virgos Groove
  • Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
  • Lucky Daye – Over
  • Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – Here With Me
  • Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs

Best Traditional R&B Performance

  • Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan – Round Midnight
  • Babyface Featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin
  • Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa
  • Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
  • Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love

Best R&B Song

  • Beyoncé – Cuff It
  • Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
  • Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
  • Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
  • PJ Morton – Please Dont Walk Away

Best Progressive R&B Album

  • Cory Henry – Operation Funk
  • Moonchild – Starfuit
  • Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights
  • Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon
  • Terrace Martin – Drones

Best R&B Album

  • Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
  • Lucky Daye – Candy Drip
  • Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
  • PJ Morton – Watch the Sun
  • Robert Glasper – Black Radio III

Best Rap Performance

  • DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
  • Doja Cat – Vegas
  • Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P Hitkidd & Glorilla – F.N.F. (Lets Go)
  • Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Best Melodic Rap Performance

  • DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA – Beautiful
  • Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
  • Jack Harlow – First Class
  • Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer – Die Hard
  • Latto – Big Energy (Live)

Best Rap Song

  • DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
  • Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
  • Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
  • Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – Churchill Downs
  • Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Best Rap Album

  • DJ Khaled – God Did
  • Future – I Never Liked You
  • Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You
  • Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
  • Pusha T – Its Almost Dry

Best Country Solo Performance

  • Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst
  • Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
  • Miranda Lambert – In His Arms
  • Willie Nelson – Live Forever
  • Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

  • Brothers Osborne – Midnight Riders Prayer
  • Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – Never Wanted to Be That Girl
  • Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt – Wishful Drinking
  • Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert – Outrunnin Your Memory
  • Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton – Does He Love You (Revisited)
  • Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Going Where the Lonely Go

Best Country Song

  • Cody Johnson – Til You Cant
  • Luke Combs – Doin This
  • Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
  • Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy
  • Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylors Version) (From the Vault)
  • Willie Nelson – Ill Love You Till the Day I Die

Best Country Album

  • Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville Luke Combs – Growin Up Maren
  • Morris – Humble Quest
  • Miranda Lambert – Palomino
  • Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

  • Cheryl B. Engelhardt – The Passenger
  • Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders – Mantra Americana
  • Mystic Mirror – White Sun
  • Paul Avgerinos – Joy
  • Will Ackerman – Positano Songs

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

  • Ambrose Akinmusire – Rounds (Live)
  • Gerald Albright – Keep Holding On
  • John Beasley – Cherokee/Koko
  • Marcus Baylor – Call of the Drum
  • Melissa Aldana – Falling
  • Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese – Endangered Species
