Anglia trece în prelungiri de Danemarca și luptă pentru trofeul EURO 2020 cu Italia!

Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring a goal (2-1) 7.07.21 England v Denmark, European Championship - Semi Final Material must be credited "The Times/News Licensing" unless otherwise agreed. 100% surcharge if not credited. Online rights need to be cleared separately. Strictly one time use only subject to agreement with News Licensing,Image: 620258538, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Usage is subject to our terms and conditions. Electronic storage is prohibited., Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia