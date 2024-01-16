DAN PURIC: Limba română a germinat din Cuvântul lui Dumnezeu
ALTCEVA cu ADRIAN ARTENE
Acasă » Altceva Podcast » Câștigătorii premiilor Emmy 2024. Marele favorit al serii a avut 27 de nominalizări

Câștigătorii premiilor Emmy 2024. Marele favorit al serii a avut 27 de nominalizări

De: Irina Vlad 16/01/2024 | 10:08
Câștigătorii premiilor Emmy 2024. Marele favorit al serii a avut 27 de nominalizări
Luni, 15 ianuarie 2024, a avut loc decernarea premiilor Emmy/ Sursă foto: captură video

După o întârziere de 4 luni, în data de 15 ianuarie 2024, a avut loc decernarea premiilor Emmy. Cea de-a 75-a ediției a galei s-a desfășurat la Teatrul Peacock din Los Angeles și a fost prezentată de actorul Anthony Anderson. Care sunt filmele cu cele mai multe nominalizări, dar și care au fost marii câștigători ai serii. 

Decernarea premiilor Emmy ar fi trebuit să aibă loc în luna septembrie 2023, însă a fost reprogramată pentru luna ianuarie a acestui an. Cu o întârziere de 4 luni din cauza grevei actorilor și a scenariștilor de la Hollywood, ceremonia de decernare a premiilor Emmy, ediția cu numărul 75, a avut loc luni, 15 ianuarie 2023. Serialul ”Succession” – difuzat de HBO – a a fost favoritul serii, cu 27 de nominalizări.

Ce bilețel IRONIC a găsit, pe parbriz, un șofer din Cluj, pentru că a parcat în fața unei vile de 600.000 de euro
Ce bilețel IRONIC a găsit, pe parbriz, un șofer din Cluj, pentru că...
Vlad Ciurea dezvăluie TRUCUL care te ajută să adormi ușor. Scapi de pastile dacă faci asta
Vlad Ciurea dezvăluie TRUCUL care te ajută să adormi ușor. Scapi de pastile...

Citește și: CINE ESTE MISTERIOASA ROMÂNCĂ ÎNVINGĂTOARE LA PREMIILE EMMY. BIANCA A STRĂLUCIT ALĂTURI DE CELE MAI MARI STARURI DE LA HOLLYWOOD

Serialele cu cele mai multe nominalizări la premiile Emmy

  • „Succession” – 27.
  • „The Last Of Us” – 24.
  • „The White Lotus” – 23.
  • „Ted Lasso” – 21.
  • „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – 14.
  • „The Bear” – 13.
  • „Beef” – 13.
  • „Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” – 13,
  • „Wednesday” – 12,
  • „Barry” – 11.
  • „Only Murders In The Building” – 11.

Cel mai bun serial dramă: Andor”, „Better Call Saul”, „The Crown”, „House of the Dragon”, „The Last of Us”, „Succession” (câştigător), „The White Lotus”, „Yellowjackets”

Cel mai bun serial comedie: „Abbott Elementary”, „Barry”, „The Bear” (câştigător), „Jury: Duty”, „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, „Only Murders in the Building”, „Ted Lasso”, „Wednesday”

Cea mai bună mini serie TV: „Beef” (câştigător), „Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”, „Daisy Jones & the Six”, „Fleishman Is in Trouble”, „Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial dramă: Jeff Bridges – „The Old Man”, Brian Cox – „Succession”, Kieran Culkin – „Succession” (câştigător), Bob Odenkirk – „Better Call Saul”, Pedro Pascal – „The Last of Us”, Jeremy Strong – „Succession”

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial dramă: Sharon Horgan – „Bad Sisters”, Melanie Lynskey – „Yellowjackets”, Elisabeth Moss – „The Handmaid’s Tale”, Bella Ramsey – „The Last of Us”, Keri Russell – „The Diplomat”, Sarah Snook – „Succession” (câştigător)

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial comedie: Bill Hader, -„Barry”, Jason Segel – „Shrinking”, Martin Short – „Only Murders In The Building”, Jason Sudeikis – „Ted Lasso”, Jeremy Allen White – „The Bear” (câştigător)

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial comedie: Christina Applegate – „Dead To Me”, Rachel Brosnahan – „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, Quinta Brunson – „Abbott Elementary” (câştigător), Natasha Lyonne – „Poker Face”, Jenna Ortega – „Wednesday”

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar într-un serial dramă: F. Murray Abraham – „The White Lotus”, Nicholas Braun – „Succession”, Michael Imperioli – „The White Lotus”, Theo James – „The White Lotus”, Matthew Macfadyen -„Succession” (câştigător), Alan Ruck – „Succession”, Will Sharpe – „The White Lotus”, Alexander Skarsgard – „Succession”

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar într-un serial dramă: Jennifer Coolidge – „The White Lotus” (câştigător), Elizabeth Debicki – „The Crown”, Meghann Fahy – „The White Lotus”, Sabrina Impacciatore – „The White Lotus”, Aubrey Plaza – „The White Lotus”, Rhea Seehorn – „Better Call Saul”, J. Smith-Cameron – „Succession”, Simona Tabasco – „The White Lotus”

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar într-un serial comedie: Anthony Carrigan – „Barry”, Phil Dunster – „Ted Lasso”, Brett Goldstein – „Ted Lasso”, James Marsden – „Jury: Duty”, Ebon Moss-Bachrach – „The Bear” (câştigător), Tyler James Williams – „Abbott Elementary”, Henry Winkler – „‘Barry”

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar într-un serial comedie: Alex Borstein – „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, Ayo Edebiri – „The Bear” (câştigător), Janelle James – „Abbott Elementary”, Sheryl Lee Ralph – „Abbott Elementary”, Juno Temple – „Ted Lasso”, Hannah Waddingham – „Ted Lasso”, Jessica Williams – „Shrinking”

Cel mai bun actor într-o mini serie: Kumail Nanjiani – „Welcome to Chippendales”, Taron Egerton – „Black Bird”, Evan Peters – „Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”, Steven Yeun – „Beef” (câştigător), Michael Shannon – „George & Tammy”, Daniel Radcliffe – „Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Cea mai bună actriţă într-o mini serie: Jessica Chastain – „George & Tammy”, Ali Wong – „Beef” (câştigător), Lizzy Caplan – „Fleishman Is in Trouble”, Dominique Fishback – „Swarm”, Riley Keough – „‘Daisy Jones & the Six”, Kathryn Hahn – „Tiny Beautiful Things”

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar într-o mini serie: Murray Bartlett – „Welcome to Chippendales”, Paul Walter Hauser – “Black Bird” (câştigător), Richard Jenkins – „Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”, Joseph Lee – „Beef”, Ray Liotta – „Black Bird”, Young Mazino – “Beef”, Jesse Plemons – „Love & Death”

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar într-o mini serie: Annaleigh Ashford – “Welcome to Chippendales”, Maria Bello – “Beef”, Claire Danes – “Fleishman Is in Trouble”, Juliette Lewis – “Welcome to Chippendales”, Camila Morrone – “Daisy Jones & The Six”, Niecy Nash-Betts – “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (câştigător), Merritt Wever “(“Tiny Beautiful Things”).

Câștigătorii celei de-a 75-a ediții a premiilor Emmy

  • Cel mai bun serial dramă: „Succession”
  • Cel mai bun serial comedie: „The Bear”
  • Cea mai bună miniserie TV: „Beef”
  • Cel mai bun actor într-un serial dramă: Kieran Culkin – „Succession”
  • Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial dramă: Sarah Snook – „Succession”
  • Cel mai bun actor într-un serial comedie: Jeremy Allen White – „The Bear”
  • Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial comedie: Quinta Brunson – „Abbott Elementary”
  • Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar într-un serial dramă: Matthew Macfadyen -„Succession”

 

Intra pe canalul CANCAN de Whatsapp!
Tags:
Urmărește Cancan.ro pe Google News
Irina Vlad
Irina Vlad este absolventă a Facultății de Jurnalism, Universitatea Hyperion din București și activează în prea online de 2 ani. În prezent este redactor al publicației CANCAN.RO, site ce face parte din Grupul de Presă GÂNDUL. Contact: [email protected]
Iți recomandăm
Dan Puric, invitat la ALTCEVA cu Adrian Artene. „Moștenirea” lăsată de poetul Mihai Eminescu poporului român: „A aprins câte o lumânare la fiecare voievod, nu i-a lăsat să moară”
Altceva Podcast
Dan Puric, invitat la ALTCEVA cu Adrian Artene. „Moștenirea” lăsată de poetul Mihai Eminescu poporului român: „A aprins…
Dan Puric, invitat la ALTCEVA cu Adrian Artene, într-o ediție specială de Ziua Culturii Naționale: ”Eminescu ne-a învățat să iubim”
Altceva Podcast
Dan Puric, invitat la ALTCEVA cu Adrian Artene, într-o ediție specială de Ziua Culturii Naționale: ”Eminescu ne-a învățat…
Dieta cu varză a lui Florin Dumitrescu. Dai jos 10 kilograme în 4 săptămâni!
CE SE ÎNTÂMPLĂ DOCTORE?
Dieta cu varză a lui Florin Dumitrescu. Dai jos 10 kilograme în 4...
FOTO. Imagini incendiare cu soția fotbalistului dat afară de Gigi Becali! Femeia e vedetă la Survivor
Prosport.ro
FOTO. Imagini incendiare cu soția fotbalistului dat afară de Gigi Becali! Femeia e...
Drama femeii pe care nimeni nu a crezut-o că a fost răpită. Povestea ei, cu răsturnări de situație, a ajuns acum subiect de film
Digi24
Drama femeii pe care nimeni nu a crezut-o că a fost răpită. Povestea...
Fiica Elenei Udrea, imagine care îţi rupe sufletul! Ce a făcut-o să zâmbească, fostul ministru va plânge când va vedea poza
Playtech.ro
Fiica Elenei Udrea, imagine care îţi rupe sufletul! Ce a făcut-o să zâmbească,...
Parteneri
Ce bilețel IRONIC a găsit, pe parbriz, un șofer din Cluj, pentru că a parcat în fața unei vile de 600.000 de euro
Gandul.ro
Ce bilețel IRONIC a găsit, pe parbriz, un șofer din Cluj, pentru că a parcat...
FOTO. Alexandra Stan, imagini incendiare. De ce spune vedeta că nu-și găsește un iubit stabil printre milionari
Prosport.ro
FOTO. Alexandra Stan, imagini incendiare. De ce spune vedeta că nu-și găsește un iubit stabil...
Filmul momentului în România! Toată țara se înghesuie să-l vadă: E locul 1 în box office de două săptămâni
Playsport.ro
Filmul momentului în România! Toată țara se înghesuie să-l vadă: E locul 1 în box...
2024: Cât timp poți conduce cu permisul expirat?
Promotor.ro
2024: Cât timp poți conduce cu permisul expirat?
Pictorial de senzaţie cu cei mai obraznici 'iepuraşi' din România. Au pus pe jar imaginaţia bărbaţilor!
Ciao.ro
Pictorial de senzaţie cu cei mai obraznici 'iepuraşi' din România. Au pus pe jar imaginaţia...
Salarii angajaţi fără experienţă. Cât câştigă, în medie, un român aflat la început de drum în carieră
observatornews.ro
Salarii angajaţi fără experienţă. Cât câştigă, în medie, un român aflat la început de drum...
Conflictul care ar putea declanșa Al Treilea Război Mondial. De ce se luptă Xi Jinping cu propria sa armată
Digi 24
Conflictul care ar putea declanșa Al Treilea Război Mondial. De ce se luptă Xi Jinping...
O companie este acuzată că și-a mutat sediul pe munte, la 2 ore de oraș, ca să-i oblige pe angajați să demisioneze
Digi24
O companie este acuzată că și-a mutat sediul pe munte, la 2 ore de oraș,...
BANCUL ZILEI. Un canibal: Cine îmi spune un cuvânt din engleză pe care nu-l ştiu, îi dau drumul acasă. MOLDOVEANUL:
Râzi cu lacrimi
BANCUL ZILEI. Un canibal: Cine îmi spune un cuvânt din engleză pe care nu-l ştiu,...
Televizoare la super ofertă la DEDEMAN! Cât costă cel mai ieftin model?
go4it.ro
Televizoare la super ofertă la DEDEMAN! Cât costă cel mai ieftin model?
Oceanele LUMII sunt PLINE cu VASE întunecate! IMAGINI uluitoare prin satelit
Descopera.ro
Oceanele LUMII sunt PLINE cu VASE întunecate! IMAGINI uluitoare prin satelit
Cristina a dat cărțile pe față, imediat după finala „Casa Iubirii”. A spus tot adevărul despre relația cu Radu
WOWBiz.ro
Cristina a dat cărțile pe față, imediat după finala „Casa Iubirii”. A spus tot adevărul...
Cum poți să plătești online impozitul auto în 2024?
kanald.ro
Cum poți să plătești online impozitul auto în 2024?
S-a aflat ce s-a întâmplat în camera de hotel între Florin Salam și femeia care îl acuză că a agresat-o
StirileKanalD
S-a aflat ce s-a întâmplat în camera de hotel între Florin Salam și femeia care...
„Realitatea e puțin diferită de ceea ce vedeți pentru că cenzurăm anumite imagini. ” Cum arată o zi normală din viața Gabrielei Cristea alături de fetele sale
kfetele.ro
„Realitatea e puțin diferită de ceea ce vedeți pentru că cenzurăm anumite imagini. ” Cum...
Naomi Hedman confirmă că se iubește cu un alt bărbat, după zvonurile despărțirii de Florin Ristei?! Gestul pe care l-a făcut acum în mediul online a ridicat semne de întrebare
WOWBiz.ro
Naomi Hedman confirmă că se iubește cu un alt bărbat, după zvonurile despărțirii de Florin...
Imagini rare! Cum arăta Silvia Chifiriuc la începutul carierei. Soția lui Petre Roman se îmbrăca sexy în anii 1990
Viva.ro
Imagini rare! Cum arăta Silvia Chifiriuc la începutul carierei. Soția lui Petre Roman se îmbrăca...
Halep, din nou fericită! El este BĂRBATUL pe care şi-l dorea
Capital.ro
Halep, din nou fericită! El este BĂRBATUL pe care şi-l dorea
Scandal monstru în lumea manelelor, a fost prins. Florin Salam riscă ani grei de închisoare
Romania TV
Scandal monstru în lumea manelelor, a fost prins. Florin Salam riscă ani grei de închisoare
Sânziana Negru și-a deschis restaurant în București. Cât scoți din buzunar ca să mănânci la localul mexican
Bzi.ro
Sânziana Negru și-a deschis restaurant în București. Cât scoți din buzunar ca să mănânci la...
VIDEO: Tanc rusesc de 4 milioane de dolari, distrus de o dronă
Go4Games
VIDEO: Tanc rusesc de 4 milioane de dolari, distrus de o dronă
Angajat în România. Roluri în depozitele Kaufland din Ploieşti şi Turda
Mediafax.ro
Angajat în România. Roluri în depozitele Kaufland din Ploieşti şi Turda
Doliu în televiziune! A murit unul din marii actori. Toţi românii l-au iubit
Capital.ro
Doliu în televiziune! A murit unul din marii actori. Toţi românii l-au iubit
Vreme instabilă în toată țara. Vești de ultimă oră de la ANM
evz.ro
Vreme instabilă în toată țara. Vești de ultimă oră de la ANM
Cum va fi vremea până la jumătatea lunii februarie. Prognoza meteo pentru următoarele 4 săptămâni
Gandul.ro
Cum va fi vremea până la jumătatea lunii februarie. Prognoza meteo pentru următoarele 4 săptămâni
Decizia incredibilă luată de fiul milionar al lui Leonard Doroftei după ce a ajuns departe de România
as.ro
Decizia incredibilă luată de fiul milionar al lui Leonard Doroftei după ce a ajuns departe...
Are 21 de ani și câștigă 460.000 lei la o slujbă pe care nu o vrea nimeni. Se laudă și cu un concediu de patru luni pe an
A1
Are 21 de ani și câștigă 460.000 lei la o slujbă pe care nu o...
Cine este și cu ce se ocupă iubita actorului Alex Bogdan. Cei doi s-au sărutat pe scenă la
radioimpuls.ro
Cine este și cu ce se ocupă iubita actorului Alex Bogdan. Cei doi s-au sărutat...
ULTIMA ORĂ
Andra Măruţă a cedat şi a început să plângă când a văzut valul de ură îndreptat către Eva: ...
Andra Măruţă a cedat şi a început să plângă când a văzut valul de ură îndreptat către Eva: „Credeam că sunt pregătită pentru orice”
Câte te costă dacă vrei să te muți lângă casa lui Klaus Iohannis ! Suma colosală cerută pentru ...
Câte te costă dacă vrei să te muți lângă casa lui Klaus Iohannis ! Suma colosală cerută pentru o locuință din Sibiu
Sânziana Negru şi-a deschis restaurant, după America Express. Cât costă o porţie de taco
Sânziana Negru şi-a deschis restaurant, după America Express. Cât costă o porţie de taco
Cătălin Măruţă a recunoscut tot, după scandal! A băgat bani în filmul în care a jucat Eva
Cătălin Măruţă a recunoscut tot, după scandal! A băgat bani în filmul în care a jucat Eva
Bianca Drăguşanu s-a operat din nou la faţă şi nu mai iese din casă fără cagulă! Cum arată acum
Bianca Drăguşanu s-a operat din nou la faţă şi nu mai iese din casă fără cagulă! Cum arată acum
Bia Khalifa, „terorizată” de Alina Marymar din cauza lui Tzancă Uraganu! Ce s-a petrecut ...
Bia Khalifa, „terorizată” de Alina Marymar din cauza lui Tzancă Uraganu! Ce s-a petrecut de Revelion: „Femeie turbată”
Vezi toate știrile