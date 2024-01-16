Câștigătorii premiilor Emmy 2024. Marele favorit al serii a avut 27 de nominalizări

După o întârziere de 4 luni, în data de 15 ianuarie 2024, a avut loc decernarea premiilor Emmy. Cea de-a 75-a ediției a galei s-a desfășurat la Teatrul Peacock din Los Angeles și a fost prezentată de actorul Anthony Anderson. Care sunt filmele cu cele mai multe nominalizări, dar și care au fost marii câștigători ai serii.

Decernarea premiilor Emmy ar fi trebuit să aibă loc în luna septembrie 2023, însă a fost reprogramată pentru luna ianuarie a acestui an. Cu o întârziere de 4 luni din cauza grevei actorilor și a scenariștilor de la Hollywood, ceremonia de decernare a premiilor Emmy, ediția cu numărul 75, a avut loc luni, 15 ianuarie 2023. Serialul ”Succession” – difuzat de HBO – a a fost favoritul serii, cu 27 de nominalizări.

Serialele cu cele mai multe nominalizări la premiile Emmy

„Succession” – 27.

„The Last Of Us” – 24.

„The White Lotus” – 23.

„Ted Lasso” – 21.

„The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – 14.

„The Bear” – 13.

„Beef” – 13.

„Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” – 13,

„Wednesday” – 12,

„Barry” – 11.

„Only Murders In The Building” – 11.

Cel mai bun serial dramă: Andor”, „Better Call Saul”, „The Crown”, „House of the Dragon”, „The Last of Us”, „Succession” (câştigător), „The White Lotus”, „Yellowjackets”

Cel mai bun serial comedie: „Abbott Elementary”, „Barry”, „The Bear” (câştigător), „Jury: Duty”, „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, „Only Murders in the Building”, „Ted Lasso”, „Wednesday”

Cea mai bună mini serie TV: „Beef” (câştigător), „Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”, „Daisy Jones & the Six”, „Fleishman Is in Trouble”, „Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial dramă: Jeff Bridges – „The Old Man”, Brian Cox – „Succession”, Kieran Culkin – „Succession” (câştigător), Bob Odenkirk – „Better Call Saul”, Pedro Pascal – „The Last of Us”, Jeremy Strong – „Succession”

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial dramă: Sharon Horgan – „Bad Sisters”, Melanie Lynskey – „Yellowjackets”, Elisabeth Moss – „The Handmaid’s Tale”, Bella Ramsey – „The Last of Us”, Keri Russell – „The Diplomat”, Sarah Snook – „Succession” (câştigător)

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial comedie: Bill Hader, -„Barry”, Jason Segel – „Shrinking”, Martin Short – „Only Murders In The Building”, Jason Sudeikis – „Ted Lasso”, Jeremy Allen White – „The Bear” (câştigător)

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial comedie: Christina Applegate – „Dead To Me”, Rachel Brosnahan – „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, Quinta Brunson – „Abbott Elementary” (câştigător), Natasha Lyonne – „Poker Face”, Jenna Ortega – „Wednesday”

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar într-un serial dramă: F. Murray Abraham – „The White Lotus”, Nicholas Braun – „Succession”, Michael Imperioli – „The White Lotus”, Theo James – „The White Lotus”, Matthew Macfadyen -„Succession” (câştigător), Alan Ruck – „Succession”, Will Sharpe – „The White Lotus”, Alexander Skarsgard – „Succession”

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar într-un serial dramă: Jennifer Coolidge – „The White Lotus” (câştigător), Elizabeth Debicki – „The Crown”, Meghann Fahy – „The White Lotus”, Sabrina Impacciatore – „The White Lotus”, Aubrey Plaza – „The White Lotus”, Rhea Seehorn – „Better Call Saul”, J. Smith-Cameron – „Succession”, Simona Tabasco – „The White Lotus”

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar într-un serial comedie: Anthony Carrigan – „Barry”, Phil Dunster – „Ted Lasso”, Brett Goldstein – „Ted Lasso”, James Marsden – „Jury: Duty”, Ebon Moss-Bachrach – „The Bear” (câştigător), Tyler James Williams – „Abbott Elementary”, Henry Winkler – „‘Barry”

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar într-un serial comedie: Alex Borstein – „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, Ayo Edebiri – „The Bear” (câştigător), Janelle James – „Abbott Elementary”, Sheryl Lee Ralph – „Abbott Elementary”, Juno Temple – „Ted Lasso”, Hannah Waddingham – „Ted Lasso”, Jessica Williams – „Shrinking”

Cel mai bun actor într-o mini serie: Kumail Nanjiani – „Welcome to Chippendales”, Taron Egerton – „Black Bird”, Evan Peters – „Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”, Steven Yeun – „Beef” (câştigător), Michael Shannon – „George & Tammy”, Daniel Radcliffe – „Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Cea mai bună actriţă într-o mini serie: Jessica Chastain – „George & Tammy”, Ali Wong – „Beef” (câştigător), Lizzy Caplan – „Fleishman Is in Trouble”, Dominique Fishback – „Swarm”, Riley Keough – „‘Daisy Jones & the Six”, Kathryn Hahn – „Tiny Beautiful Things”

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar într-o mini serie: Murray Bartlett – „Welcome to Chippendales”, Paul Walter Hauser – “Black Bird” (câştigător), Richard Jenkins – „Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”, Joseph Lee – „Beef”, Ray Liotta – „Black Bird”, Young Mazino – “Beef”, Jesse Plemons – „Love & Death”

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar într-o mini serie: Annaleigh Ashford – “Welcome to Chippendales”, Maria Bello – “Beef”, Claire Danes – “Fleishman Is in Trouble”, Juliette Lewis – “Welcome to Chippendales”, Camila Morrone – “Daisy Jones & The Six”, Niecy Nash-Betts – “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (câştigător), Merritt Wever “(“Tiny Beautiful Things”).

