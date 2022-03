Drama unei familii din Ucraina. Ce bilet a primit Dima despre moartea mamei sale

A note from #Mariupol :

“Dima, Mom was killed on 9 March 2022. She died quickly. Then the house burnt down. Dima, I’m sorry I didn’t protect her. I buried Mom near the kindergarten” – and the scheme where exactly.

It's so horrible that tears are freezing in the eyes.

— OscarDomesticated (@OscDomesticated) March 22, 2022