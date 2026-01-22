Acasă » Showbiz » Showbiz internațional » Nominalizările la Premiile Oscar 2026. Cine sunt actorii favoriți să plece acasă cu râvnita statuetă

Nominalizările la Premiile Oscar 2026. Cine sunt actorii favoriți să plece acasă cu râvnita statuetă

22/01/2026
Nominalizările la Premiile Oscar 2026. Cine sunt actorii favoriți să plece acasă cu râvnita statuetă
Sursa foto: Shutterstock

Academia Americană de Film a anunțat joi nominalizările pentru cea de-a 98-a ediție a Premiilor Oscar.

Ceremonia a fost prezentată de producătorul şi prezentatorul de televiziune american Conan O’Brien.

Nominalizările la Premiile Oscar 2026

Nominalizările pentru Premiile Oscar 2026 sunt următoarele:

Cel mai bun film:

  • Bugonia
  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners
  • Train Dreams

Cel mai bun regizor:

  • Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
  • Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
  • Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
  • Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal:

  • Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
  • Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
  • Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
  • Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
  • Emma Stone, Bugonia

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal:

  • Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
  • Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
  • Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Cea mai bună imagine:

  • Frankenstein
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
  • Train Dreams

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale:

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • F1
  • Jurassic World: Rebirith
  • The Lost Bus
  • Sinners

Cel mai bun sunet:

  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
  • Sirat

Cel mai bun montaj:

  • F1
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Cel mai bun film internațional

  • The Secret Agent (Brazilia)
  • It Was Just an Accident (Franţa)
  • Sentimental value (Norvegia)
  • Sirat (Spania)
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

Cel mai bun film de animație

  • Arco
  • Elio
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Little Amelie
  • Zootopia 2

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar

  • All the Empty Rooms
  • Armed Only with a Camera
  • Children No More
  • The Devil is Busy
  • Perfectly a Strangeness

Cel mai bun film documentar

  • The Alabama Solution
  • Come See Me In the Good Light
  • Cutting Through Rocks
  • Mr Nobody Against Putin
  • The Perfect Neighbor

Cel mai bun cântec original

  • Diane Warren: Relentless
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Sinners
  • Viva Verdi!
  • Train Drerams

Cele mai bune costume

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners

Cea mai bună distribuție

  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sinners

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

  • Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
  • Delroy Lindo – Sinners
  • Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
  • Stellan Skarsgard – Sentimental Value

Cel mai bun scenariu original

  • Blue Moon
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • One Battle After Another
  • Train Dreams

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animație

  • Butterfly
  • Forevergreen
  • The Girl Who Cried Pearls
  • Retirement Plan
  • The Three Sisters

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj

  • Butcher’s Stain
  • A Friend of Dorothy
  • Jane Austen’s Period Drama
  • The Singers
  • Two People Exchanging Saliva

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră originală

  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

Cel mai bun machiaj și hairstyling

  • Frankenstein
  • Kokuho
  • Sinners
  • The Smashing Machine
  • The Ugly Stepsister

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar

  • Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
  • Amy Madigan – Weapons
  • Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
  • Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

