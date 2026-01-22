Nominalizările la Premiile Oscar 2026. Cine sunt actorii favoriți să plece acasă cu râvnita statuetă

Academia Americană de Film a anunțat joi nominalizările pentru cea de-a 98-a ediție a Premiilor Oscar.
Ceremonia a fost prezentată de producătorul şi prezentatorul de televiziune american Conan O’Brien.
Nominalizările la Premiile Oscar 2026
Nominalizările pentru Premiile Oscar 2026 sunt următoarele:
Cel mai bun film:
- Bugonia
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Cel mai bun regizor:
- Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
- Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal:
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
Cel mai bun actor în rol principal:
- Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
- Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Cea mai bună imagine:
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Cele mai bune efecte vizuale:
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Jurassic World: Rebirith
- The Lost Bus
- Sinners
Cel mai bun sunet:
- F1
- Frankenstein
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Sirat
Cel mai bun montaj:
- F1
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Cel mai bun film internațional
- The Secret Agent (Brazilia)
- It Was Just an Accident (Franţa)
- Sentimental value (Norvegia)
- Sirat (Spania)
- The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)
Cel mai bun film de animație
- Arco
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amelie
- Zootopia 2
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar
- All the Empty Rooms
- Armed Only with a Camera
- Children No More
- The Devil is Busy
- Perfectly a Strangeness
Cel mai bun film documentar
- The Alabama Solution
- Come See Me In the Good Light
- Cutting Through Rocks
- Mr Nobody Against Putin
- The Perfect Neighbor
Cel mai bun cântec original
- Diane Warren: Relentless
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Sinners
- Viva Verdi!
- Train Drerams
Cele mai bune costume
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
Cea mai bună distribuție
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sinners
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar
- Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo – Sinners
- Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgard – Sentimental Value
Cel mai bun scenariu original
- Blue Moon
- It Was Just an Accident
- Marty Supreme
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Train Dreams
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animație
- Butterfly
- Forevergreen
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls
- Retirement Plan
- The Three Sisters
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj
- Butcher’s Stain
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Jane Austen’s Period Drama
- The Singers
- Two People Exchanging Saliva
Cea mai bună coloană sonoră originală
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Cel mai bun machiaj și hairstyling
- Frankenstein
- Kokuho
- Sinners
- The Smashing Machine
- The Ugly Stepsister
Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar
- Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan – Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
- Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
CITEȘTE ȘI:
Brooklyn, acuzații grave la adresa părinților săi! Cum ar manipula Victoria și David Beckham tot ceea ce se știe despre familia lor
De ce i-a blocat Brooklyn Beckham pe părinții lui, David și Victoria? Motivul dureros din spatele rupturii de familie